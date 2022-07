LCM (50m) Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Cumberland Y 16-year-old Daniel Diehl was on top of things again this morning at Y Nationals, taking on a difficult 200 free/200 back double. Diehl kicked things off with a 1:53.72 in the men’s 200 free to earn the top seed for tonight’s final. That swim was off Diehl’s personal best of 1:50.12, but given his 50.05 100 free last night, he likely has something faster in store for tonight.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO