Spokane, WA

Road rage turned homicide: former partner shares memories of victim

By Staff Writer
FOX 28 Spokane
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – Road rage turned into homicide last Friday in Spokane, changing life forever for family and friends of the victim. 34-year-old David Knoepfle was shot in the back and killed in a road rage incident eastbound on I-90 Friday night. Knoepfle’s former long-time partner, Kayla Hale, is one of...

FOX 28 Spokane

WSP Arrests Man for I-90 Road Rage Shooting, Suspect has Criminal History

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Police have arrested 28-year-old Treven F. Lewis for shooting a man during a road rage incident on eastbound I-90 on July 15. Lewis was arrested Thursday for second degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to jail records, Lewis was...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Court docs outline case against suspected Road Rage shooter

SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man is back behind bars after Washington State Patrol say he shot and killed someone on Interstate 90 Friday, July 15. Treven Lewis was arrested Wednesday, after a five day search for him. Court documents filed this week spell out WSP’s case against Lewis, who is...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSP Arrests Man for I-90 Road Rage Shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Police have arrested 28-year-old Treven F. Lewis for shooting a man during a road rage incident on eastbound I-90 on July 15. Lewis was arrested Thursday for second degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to jail records, Lewis was...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD officers arrest robber in downtown Spokane after stabbing incident

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man was arrested Tuesday morning just after 2 after multiple officers arrived to reports of a stabbing. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) patrol officers quickly made their way to the 700 block of west 3rd Ave. after a stabbing call came through. Multiple officers converged about a minute after being dispatched.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

ISP investigating after two people die in Coeur d’Alene crash

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday at the corner of Government Way and Canfield avenue. According to ISP, there were two vehicles involved in the crash. The first was a Toyota Highlander occupied by a 76-year-old driver and 95-year-old passenger, both wearing seatbelts. The second was a Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle occupied by a 93-year-old and 63-year-old passenger, both wearing helmets.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested after lighting small brush fire in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Michael Sam, 24, made his first appearance in court today after allegedly starting a small brush fire on the 1100 block of east Francis Ave. in north Spokane on Monday. Luckily bystanders leapt into action. Lucas Cunningham, the assistant manager at Spokane Boys Nursery, said he...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Burglary accomplice arrested after returning to scene of the crime

SPOKANE, Wash. – The accomplice of a vehicle burglary was arrested after she returned to retrieve a backpack dropped at the scene, reports Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). According to a release, a deputy arrived to a reported burglary and car theft just before 4 a.m. on July 16 on the 3500 block of east 64th Ct. The caller said someone had broken into the attached garage and stolen a 2021 Acura from inside. The brake lights of a 2001 Buick were spotted near the victim’s residence, and the deputy saw people in the yard and street, waving and gesturing them toward the vehicle. As he approached, the driver accelerated in reverse and struck the curb. The deputy ordered the driver out of the car, and she complied, identifying herself as Alyssa A. Samuels. This name was later determined to be an alias—her real identity was discovered later as 30-year-old Allison T. Wessling. Wessling told the deputy she had been looking for a friend in the area, and she’d backed into the curb because the people from the residence were acting aggressive towards her. The residents said they’d heard a loud noise and gone to investigate, only to discover their 2021 Acura had been stolen and the garage door damaged, appearing to be bent from the inside out. They had found a backpack in the driveway that did not belong to them. While the residents and the deputy waited for additional deputies to respond, they inspected the damage to the garage. During that time, Wessling pulled up in the Buick, grabbed the backpack, and returned to the car. Further investigation prompted Wessling to admit she’d arrived at the home to retrieve the backpack, which she claimed belonged to her boyfriend. She said he’d called to tell her to pick it up after he’d dropped it while stealing the Acura earlier. Wessling told deputies the Acura could be found at Liberty Park near the pool, and her boyfriend might be in a nearby tent they’d been staying in. The camping site and stolen Acura were located, but Wessling’s boyfriend was not found. Wessling was taken to Spokane County Jail, where her identity was uncovered. A search of her real name revealed a Washington State Department of Corrections felony warrant for her arrest. She was booked with charges of residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief, making false statements, and for her outstanding warrant. The Acura was released back to the owners, and the Buick seized pending a search warrant. SCSO is still investigating, and additional charges are expected.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Eight people arrested following Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – On July 18, around 6:00 a.m. the Spokane Valley SWAT Team simultaneously served search warrants on two rooms at a hotel located in the 12800 block of E. Sprague in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives obtained the search warrants as part of...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
