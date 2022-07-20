ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Win a Stay & Tics to All Major Attractions at Moody Gardens

By CJ
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWFxe_0glh1V6800

Moody Gardens- Moody Gardens Galveston

Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas is just a few hours from Lafayette and the perfect retreat to relax, get romantic or have fun with the family.  Starting Thursday, July 21, you can win a weekend stay with complimentary tickets to every major attraction, golf and a $25 gas card.

MoodyGardens.com

Every morning July 21 – July 24, CJ and Ellen in the Morning will send out a code to every listener who has the KTDY app. (EXCLUSIVES must be turned on in the Alert Settings). Listeners will enter codes in the KTDY app or at 999ktdy.com. Each day, one entry will be chosen to win tickets to major attractions at Moody Gardens for a family of 4. (Rainforest Pyramid, Aquarium, Colonel Paddlewheeler, 3D, 4D & Audience Recognition theaters, Discovery Museum, Palm Beach, Dinos Alive and more. (Stay not included.)

MoodyGardens.com

On Friday, July 29, one of the daily winners will be chosen to be upgraded to the Grand Prize which includes a weekend hotel stay, tickets for a family of 4 for all the major attractions on the property, 2 rounds of golf and a $25 gas card.

You must have the KTDY app to play.

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

MoodyGardens.com

Imagine winning a weekend stay at the fabulous Moody Gardens Resort and Spa in Galveston. The Rain Forst Pyramid, the newly renovated largest aquarium on the Gulf Coast inside the Aquarium Pyramid, the newly upgraded 4D Special FX Theater, Discovery Museum and more.  Plus, you and your family will take a ride on the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat and KTDY is even throwing in a round of golf for 2 on Moody Gardens’ award-winning golf course.

All you need to win is the KTDY on your phone.  Make sure to go into Alert Settings and turn on EXCLUSIVES.  Keep your phone close by every morning while CJ and Ellen are on the air.  Keep your ears on the music and your eyes on your phone.

The KTDY mobile app is available free in Google Play or the App Store.

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Getting the buzz about Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bayou Partnership is highlighting the importance of bees with their Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou. You’ll be able to learn about the role bees play in a colony, how honey is made, the life span of a bee, and so much more! While this free event is family-friendly and happening Saturday, July 23 at 9 am on Buffalo Bend Nature Park and has plenty of safe activities for families to enjoy; reporter Joe Sam wanted to get extremely up, close, and personal with these pollinators to gain a better connection with these creatures through what’s called a bee beard.
HOUSTON, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Championship team travels to West Monroe for World Series to discover hotel cancels reservations leaving them without a place to stay.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The reigning Dixie World Series 6u T-Ball Champs from Houston waited a year to come back to West Monroe for another back to back world series victory, but their hopes were crushed when they were told their rooms were canceled just hours before checking in.  “It’s very frustrating. These kids are […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Click2Houston.com

Ditch your car! All the fun ways to explore Galveston Island

GALVESTON – There are so many fun options to adventure without your SUV or minivan, so we’re helping you ditch your car and explore Galveston Island in a unique way. How about a slingshot? If you’re into thrills and dare to ride on these three-wheeled, open-aired road coasters, Galveston Slingshot Rentals is calling your name! Located off of the Gulf Freeway and 61st Street, Galveston Slingshot Rentals rent out fun! Choose from an array of latest edition slingshots, Jeeps, and scooters. They’re the only slingshot rental company on Galveston Island.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

National Daiquiri Day at Daiquiris 2 Go

Today is National Daiquiri Day and a local family-owned business is making some of the best in town. Owner Juanita Jackson started the business a little over four years ago, and the rest is local frozen drink history. Today they offer 45 different daiquiris and some delicious tacos and boudin balls as well. You can also get a gallon of daiquiris to go. So, if you want to beat the Houston heat, check them out and support your local small businesses at 7330 Southwest Freeway, Suite D.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Galveston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Galveston, TX
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Breakfast In Pearland

Some like breakfast savory, some like it sweet. But whichever you enjoy, Pearland is full of locally owned sources for morning fare that includes donuts, kolaches, tacos — and, of course, coffee. There are also two can’t-miss brunch spots for weekend indulgence. Read on for the best places to break your fast, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau dining page for more great ideas!
PEARLAND, TX
matadornetwork.com

Where To Go Camping Near Houston

Houston may be the fourth largest city in the United States, but it also has plenty of natural areas just on its outskirts where you can go camping and enjoy the beautiful Texas outdoors. Near the Gulf of Mexico and among the state’s many wildlife refuges and a national forest, nearby parks offer campers a chance to observe the stars in an observatory, make a splash at exhilarating water parks, party with one of America’s favorite cartoon bears, and relax on the banks of winding rivers. Whether you’re looking for a place to pitch your tent or just want to park your RV, these are some of the best places for camping in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Family 'Livid' Over Accidental $500 Tip At Texas Ice Cream Shop

A family was accidentally overcharged by $500 at an ice cream shop in Texas — and all they bought were three ice cream cones. Earlier this week, a family visited Marble Slab in Sugar Land and bought three ice cream cones, which totaled $22. When Carolyn Sion's daughter got the bill, however, the total was $532.50, she told FOX 26. There was a $509.80 tip printed on the receipt and charged to her debit card, which has proven difficult to get refunded.
SUGAR LAND, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Richmond

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Located 15 miles southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County,...
RICHMOND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Smartphone App#Discovery Museum#Dinos Alive#Moody Gardens Resort#The Rain Forst Pyramid#Special Fx Theater
Houston Civic

A really really incredible woman passed Monday. If you live in Houston, she probably helped you.

I'm heartbroken saying this, but a woman that I can't find enough adjectives to describe passed away on Monday. Berta Urteaga was a long time member of The Leage of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) for over 60 years. I had the pleasure of knowing her during my tenure in the organization and I can honestly say that there are few people on this earth who cared for the younger generation more than she did. She had a hand in sending thousands of Houston's underserved to college, and when they got to college, she made sure to keep them there even if it meant opening her own checkbook to do so. She was the first female president of one of the oldest LULAC council's in Houston (60) as well as a National board member. She was also an amazing friend.
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Five Puppies Found Dead Due to 'Blistering Heat' in Texas

Five puppies have died and four more had to be rushed to a medical center after being left outside in a Texas backyard in high temperatures. The dogs, eight puppies and their canine mother, were found in various stages of heat distress in a West Houston backyard by officials, according to local news outlet Fox 26 Houston on Wednesday. The date of the incident was not reported.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Houston restaurant only makes 30 of these fancy burgers a night

Like the allure of playing cat and mouse in the romance department, there is something very enticing about scoring a tasty dish that is hard to get. From red-hot barbecue to time-intensive boat noodles that sell out by lunch, Houston has plenty of conquests worthy of rearranging your schedule for. The 30 Count Burger at The Annie Cafe & Bar is just such a dish.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
houston.org

Houston Earns Top Spot Globally for Cost of Living

Houston ranked No. 1 in the world for local purchasing power, making the city an affordable place to live, according to a new report from online publisher Visual Capitalist. Purchasing power, a metric used to gauge the number of goods and services someone on an average salary can buy, has become increasingly important to consumers amid rising inflation. The report uses New York City as a benchmark due to its high cost of living to compare both purchasing power and cost of living, or the average day-to-day expenses incurred in a given community. According to the analysis, Houston’s local purchasing power is 73% greater than New York’s.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tom’s Turkey food truck finds new home in Humble

Previously located at the FM 1960 Food Park, Tom's Turkey found a new home in early July at 7355 FM 1960, Humble. (Courtesy Tom's Turkey) In early July, Tom’s Turkey began operating at 7355 FM 1960, Humble. Previously, the food truck was located at the FM 1960 Food Park at 3225 FM 1960, Humble. Tom’s Turkey sells turkey legs, turkey wings, turkey cheeseburgers, turkey nachos, loaded turkey mac and cheese, and other items such as funnel cakes and peach cobbler. The truck is owned by Tom “Turkey” Louis. 832-882-4018. www.instagram.com/toms_turkey.
HUMBLE, TX
KTBS

Texas city asking customers to stop outdoor watering

ATLANTA, Texas -- The City of Atlanta is asking water customers to temporarily discontinue outdoor watering of lawns and planting beds. The city's water plant is unable to provide the volume necessary to support outdoor watering, particularly in the extreme heat. "Cooperation from our customers is appreciated. Any other conservation...
ATLANTA, TX
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
cw39.com

Here’s the top places to get a hot dog in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s National Hot Dog Day, the all-American food that goes great with either mustard, relish, or onion. Or Texas-style, with chili, cheese and jalapenos. Of course, the main question about the hot dog remains whether it is a sandwich or not, but we can leave that for another time.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

A Texas Weatherman Tried To Warn His Viewers, Then This Happened

Imagine how it would feel if you were trying to warn people about something, and then it actually happened to you first. A Texas meterologist had that experience last week, when he was talking about the current strain on the power grid. Travis Herzog of KTRK in Houston, Texas, was delivering the forecast when the lights went out - just as he said they might.
HOUSTON, TX
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy