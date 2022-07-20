Win a Stay & Tics to All Major Attractions at Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens- Moody Gardens Galveston

Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas is just a few hours from Lafayette and the perfect retreat to relax, get romantic or have fun with the family. Starting Thursday, July 21, you can win a weekend stay with complimentary tickets to every major attraction, golf and a $25 gas card.

Every morning July 21 – July 24, CJ and Ellen in the Morning will send out a code to every listener who has the KTDY app. (EXCLUSIVES must be turned on in the Alert Settings). Listeners will enter codes in the KTDY app or at 999ktdy.com. Each day, one entry will be chosen to win tickets to major attractions at Moody Gardens for a family of 4. (Rainforest Pyramid, Aquarium, Colonel Paddlewheeler, 3D, 4D & Audience Recognition theaters, Discovery Museum, Palm Beach, Dinos Alive and more. (Stay not included.)

On Friday, July 29, one of the daily winners will be chosen to be upgraded to the Grand Prize which includes a weekend hotel stay, tickets for a family of 4 for all the major attractions on the property, 2 rounds of golf and a $25 gas card.

You must have the KTDY app to play.

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

Imagine winning a weekend stay at the fabulous Moody Gardens Resort and Spa in Galveston. The Rain Forst Pyramid, the newly renovated largest aquarium on the Gulf Coast inside the Aquarium Pyramid, the newly upgraded 4D Special FX Theater, Discovery Museum and more. Plus, you and your family will take a ride on the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat and KTDY is even throwing in a round of golf for 2 on Moody Gardens’ award-winning golf course.

All you need to win is the KTDY on your phone. Make sure to go into Alert Settings and turn on EXCLUSIVES. Keep your phone close by every morning while CJ and Ellen are on the air. Keep your ears on the music and your eyes on your phone.

The KTDY mobile app is available free in Google Play or the App Store.