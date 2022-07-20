SPD officers arrest robber in downtown Spokane after stabbing incident

SPOKANE, Wash. – The accomplice of a vehicle burglary was arrested after she returned to retrieve a backpack dropped at the scene, reports Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). According to a release, a deputy arrived to a reported burglary and car theft just before 4 a.m. on July 16 on the 3500 block of east 64th Ct. The caller said someone had broken into the attached garage and stolen a 2021 Acura from inside. The brake lights of a 2001 Buick were spotted near the victim’s residence, and the deputy saw people in the yard and street, waving and gesturing them toward the vehicle. As he approached, the driver accelerated in reverse and struck the curb. The deputy ordered the driver out of the car, and she complied, identifying herself as Alyssa A. Samuels. This name was later determined to be an alias—her real identity was discovered later as 30-year-old Allison T. Wessling. Wessling told the deputy she had been looking for a friend in the area, and she’d backed into the curb because the people from the residence were acting aggressive towards her. The residents said they’d heard a loud noise and gone to investigate, only to discover their 2021 Acura had been stolen and the garage door damaged, appearing to be bent from the inside out. They had found a backpack in the driveway that did not belong to them. While the residents and the deputy waited for additional deputies to respond, they inspected the damage to the garage. During that time, Wessling pulled up in the Buick, grabbed the backpack, and returned to the car. Further investigation prompted Wessling to admit she’d arrived at the home to retrieve the backpack, which she claimed belonged to her boyfriend. She said he’d called to tell her to pick it up after he’d dropped it while stealing the Acura earlier. Wessling told deputies the Acura could be found at Liberty Park near the pool, and her boyfriend might be in a nearby tent they’d been staying in. The camping site and stolen Acura were located, but Wessling’s boyfriend was not found. Wessling was taken to Spokane County Jail, where her identity was uncovered. A search of her real name revealed a Washington State Department of Corrections felony warrant for her arrest. She was booked with charges of residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief, making false statements, and for her outstanding warrant. The Acura was released back to the owners, and the Buick seized pending a search warrant. SCSO is still investigating, and additional charges are expected.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO