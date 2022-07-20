Dan Cox wins Republican nomination for governor in Maryland primary election.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the highly competitive Democratic primary in the November...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's abortion law changed so abruptly Wednesday afternoon that some patients who were in an office waiting for abortions were told that what had been legal that morning was no longer legal in the state and sent home. Melissa Grant, chief operating officer of Carafem, a...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general declined Thursday to meet Republican legislative leaders’ demand that he ask a federal court to lift an injunction on a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. “The Department of Justice will not take...
For months, Gov. Kathy Hochul has pledged to undertake a review of COVID-19 pandemic policies in New York in order to assess what was done right and what can be improved. The stated goals of the review came amid a bipartisan push in the state Legislature and by advocates of family members of nursing home residents who died to establish a commission to investigation long-term care facility fatalities in the early months of the public health crisis. And as Hochul took the initial step on Wednesday of beginning to hire an outside consultant to conduct the assessment, questions are being raised over how thorough it can be.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York health officials report polio case, the first one in U.S. in nearly a decade. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday to meet with individuals who have benefitted from the Affordable Connectivity Program, an effort that aims to increase the number of Americans with home access to high-speed broadband connections. The program was funded thanks to last year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
It's been more than three months since legislation aimed at finding alternatives to long-term solitary confinement took effect in New York. Supporters of the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT), which mostly limits confinement terms to 15 days, say the legislation shows needed compassion. On the flip side,...
New York state is taking the initial steps to launch a review and assessment of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes will serve as a "blueprint" going forward. Hochul has for the last several months promised to begin the process for assessing the state's pandemic-related...
County clerks from across New York state are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature for answers, guidance and funding. Following the changes in the state’s gun laws, pistol permit holders and those applying for concealed carry permits are bracing for the changes. This follows the changes Hochul signed into law in an effort to prevent mass shootings and other gun violence.
New York’s infrastructure has been evaluated and the grades came out Tuesday at an event attended by civil engineers and state officials. “The cumulative grade for the 2022 report card for New York’s infrastructure is a 'C,'” said John Folts, of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which released the report card that included 11 categories such as bridges, roads, ports and transit.
There are staff shortages in nearly every industry, and one area where workers are urgently needed is in schools. Districts across New York are brainstorming, working to bring people back to the education profession to keep schools staffed. But what caused the staff shortages to begin with?. Experts say there...
BENSON, N.C. — John Langdon’s family has been on Johnston County land for generations. He, and now his sons, have watched as development has changed the landscape of Johnston County. “We actually sold eight acres for I-40 to be put in, and then a little later we bought...
TEXAS — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s schedule shows he didn’t attend any of the funerals for the 21 victims of the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, documents obtained by Waco ABC televisoin affiliate KXXV show. While Abbott did visit Uvalde following the shooting, his last...
The hot weather this week throughout much of the country is creating a challenge for the power grid as air conditioners are working overtime. Rich Dewey, the president and CEO of the New York Independent System Operator, said in a Capital Tonight interview the power grid is prepared to meet the challenge of the summertime heat wave.
TEXAS — It's been a long, hot summer in Texas, as an unrelenting heat wave hits the U.S. Most of Texas — along with 27 other states — are under an excessive heat warning. Dallas, Austin and San Antonio have all broken summer heat records. Thanks to...
DURHAM, N.C. — Business is booming in North Carolina, and a Raleigh restaurant reaching into Durham to set up a second location is proof of that. The Tar Heel state has been in the spotlight since being named the number one state for business, according to CNBC's America's Top States for Business list. Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro also made the list of Top 100 Best Large Cities to Start a Business, according to WalletHub.
NEW BERN, N.C. — Day-to-day driving on North Carolina roadways can be dangerous, and this week North Carolina is part of a national initiative to cut down on speeding. This week North Carolina is part of a national initiative to reduce speeding. Speeding was the cause of almost 25%...
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Summer is punishing Texas with record heat. Temperatures are regularly topping out in triple digits. Texans have taken a beat-down from the high temps, looking for ways to stay cool and avoid any heat-related illnesses. Given how hot it’s been, folks are desperate for any relief...
PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- It's no secret. Loyalists in upstate New York just have a little different relationship with Wegmans than most people do with their grocery stores. Pittsford native Jeff Burbank is no exception. "I grew up shopping at Wegmans with my mom and I'd go every week and just...
High heat and humidity sticks around for several days and you may be wondering if there is any relief in sight?. A Heat Advisory is up in our valleys until 8 p.m. today and will continue for the Hudson Valley through tomorrow. Hot temperatures and high humidity can quickly lead...
