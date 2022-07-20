Dan Cox wins Republican nomination for governor in Maryland primary election.

For months, Gov. Kathy Hochul has pledged to undertake a review of COVID-19 pandemic policies in New York in order to assess what was done right and what can be improved. The stated goals of the review came amid a bipartisan push in the state Legislature and by advocates of family members of nursing home residents who died to establish a commission to investigation long-term care facility fatalities in the early months of the public health crisis. And as Hochul took the initial step on Wednesday of beginning to hire an outside consultant to conduct the assessment, questions are being raised over how thorough it can be.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO