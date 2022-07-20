ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Dan Cox wins Republican nomination for governor in Maryland primary election.

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dan Cox wins Republican nomination for...

Dan Cox, backed by Trump, wins Maryland GOP governor primary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the highly competitive Democratic primary in the November...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's abortion law changed so abruptly Wednesday afternoon that some patients who were in an office waiting for abortions were told that what had been legal that morning was no longer legal in the state and sent home. Melissa Grant, chief operating officer of Carafem, a...
North Carolina AG won't seek to renew 20-week abortion ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general declined Thursday to meet Republican legislative leaders’ demand that he ask a federal court to lift an injunction on a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. “The Department of Justice will not take...
Hochul's COVID-19 review draws questions

For months, Gov. Kathy Hochul has pledged to undertake a review of COVID-19 pandemic policies in New York in order to assess what was done right and what can be improved. The stated goals of the review came amid a bipartisan push in the state Legislature and by advocates of family members of nursing home residents who died to establish a commission to investigation long-term care facility fatalities in the early months of the public health crisis. And as Hochul took the initial step on Wednesday of beginning to hire an outside consultant to conduct the assessment, questions are being raised over how thorough it can be.
'It is a necessity’: Harris touts broadband expansion in North Carolina

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday to meet with individuals who have benefitted from the Affordable Connectivity Program, an effort that aims to increase the number of Americans with home access to high-speed broadband connections. The program was funded thanks to last year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
New York corrections officers rally for repeal of HALT Act

It's been more than three months since legislation aimed at finding alternatives to long-term solitary confinement took effect in New York. Supporters of the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT), which mostly limits confinement terms to 15 days, say the legislation shows needed compassion. On the flip side,...
Hochul begins long-promised review of New York's COVID-19 policies

New York state is taking the initial steps to launch a review and assessment of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes will serve as a "blueprint" going forward. Hochul has for the last several months promised to begin the process for assessing the state's pandemic-related...
NY county clerks question feasibility of enacting gun permit changes

County clerks from across New York state are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature for answers, guidance and funding. Following the changes in the state’s gun laws, pistol permit holders and those applying for concealed carry permits are bracing for the changes. This follows the changes Hochul signed into law in an effort to prevent mass shootings and other gun violence.
Engineers release sobering report on New York state's infrastructure

New York’s infrastructure has been evaluated and the grades came out Tuesday at an event attended by civil engineers and state officials. “The cumulative grade for the 2022 report card for New York’s infrastructure is a 'C,'” said John Folts, of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which released the report card that included 11 categories such as bridges, roads, ports and transit.
What's causing massive staff shortages in New York public schools

There are staff shortages in nearly every industry, and one area where workers are urgently needed is in schools. Districts across New York are brainstorming, working to bring people back to the education profession to keep schools staffed. But what caused the staff shortages to begin with?. Experts say there...
Development and growth threaten N.C.'s biggest industry

BENSON, N.C. — John Langdon’s family has been on Johnston County land for generations. He, and now his sons, have watched as development has changed the landscape of Johnston County. “We actually sold eight acres for I-40 to be put in, and then a little later we bought...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t attend any Uvalde funerals, report shows

TEXAS — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s schedule shows he didn’t attend any of the funerals for the 21 victims of the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, documents obtained by Waco ABC televisoin affiliate KXXV show. While Abbott did visit Uvalde following the shooting, his last...
How the New York power grid is preparing for the future

The hot weather this week throughout much of the country is creating a challenge for the power grid as air conditioners are working overtime. Rich Dewey, the president and CEO of the New York Independent System Operator, said in a Capital Tonight interview the power grid is prepared to meet the challenge of the summertime heat wave.
Texas already feeling the impacts of climate change, experts say

TEXAS — It's been a long, hot summer in Texas, as an unrelenting heat wave hits the U.S. Most of Texas — along with 27 other states — are under an excessive heat warning. Dallas, Austin and San Antonio have all broken summer heat records. Thanks to...
Gourmet french fry bar expands to Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Business is booming in North Carolina, and a Raleigh restaurant reaching into Durham to set up a second location is proof of that. The Tar Heel state has been in the spotlight since being named the number one state for business, according to CNBC's America's Top States for Business list. Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro also made the list of Top 100 Best Large Cities to Start a Business, according to WalletHub.
High heat and humidity leads to severe storms tomorrow

High heat and humidity sticks around for several days and you may be wondering if there is any relief in sight?. A Heat Advisory is up in our valleys until 8 p.m. today and will continue for the Hudson Valley through tomorrow. Hot temperatures and high humidity can quickly lead...
