Thomasville, GA

Thomas University women's hoops hosting youth camp

By Alison Posey
 1 day ago

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas University women's basketball team has a new head coach. Zac Exume is the new head guy for the Night Hawks, and although he's only been here two months, coach is jumping right into thing.

He's hosting a youth camp next week, and said being the new guy on campus, connecting with the Night Hawk fan base and the Thomasville community is important in building this program.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 9 to 13. They'll learn from coach X himself as well as some of his athletes, and he's excited to introduce himself and his vision for this program.

"You watch sports on TV and they'll show you all the practices and all that, but there's a lot of relationships that go into the groundwork of that," he said. "To have those fans, the support, and to have people be able to donate and stuff towards the program helps create that well rounded experience I'm looking to have here."

The youth camp is set for July 27-29th at Thomas University. Cost is $50 per kid. For more information, please contact coach X at zexume@thomasu.edu.

