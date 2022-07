Modern cars, whether they're powered by gasoline or electricity, are incredibly advanced. Many of them have computers that could rival smartphones, especially when it comes to AI-related processing and graphics. Although primarily used for functions like automatic environment control, driver assistance, and navigation, some of these in-vehicle computers are actually powerful enough to play games. Whether you should, of course, is a different matter entirely, but the capabilities of modern cars are definitely worth getting excited about. Elon Musk definitely sounds enthusiastic about this new opportunity for Tesla cars and reveals that a demo of his promised Steam integration might actually be on its way as early as next month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO