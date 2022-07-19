ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

UNC baseball commit Brooks Brannon drafted by Red Sox

By Zack Pearson
 1 day ago

The UNC baseball program made a run to the super regional round this past season under Scott Forbes, showing some promise for the program moving forward. With young talent like Vance Honeycutt leading the ay, the Tar Heels are also set to welcome in an impressive recruiting class.

But that class could be short one member.

UNC commit Brooks Brannon heard his name called in the 2022 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox in the ninth round. The power-hitting catcher out of North Carolina heard his name called earlier than he expected and will likely be an above-slot signing.

That’s great news for Brannon but for the Tar Heels’ class, it’s likely going to take a hit.

Brannon led national high school players with 20 homers and 91 RBIs, showcasing his power potential while being a good catcher behind the dish as well. It’s clear he’s a very good hitter that intrigued the Red Sox and now the move could be made to go pro.

