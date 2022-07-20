ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran forward JaMychal Green plans to sign with Warriors: ESPN

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors appear to be adding another key piece to their roster. Veteran forward JaMychal Greens intends to sign with the defending champions, ESPN and The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Green was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on draft night, but the team will buy his contract out, according to reports. Once he clears waivers, he will be clear to sign with Golden State.

Green has spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Spurs, Grizzlies, Clippers and Nuggets. He spent the last two seasons in Denver, where he lost to the Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs last season.

For his career, Green averages 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 20.8 minutes. He is also able to shoot the 3-pointer — making a respectable 36.6 percent of his attempts for his career.

If he does sign with the Warriors, Green would replace Nemanja Bjelica, who ESPN reported would leave the NBA to play in Turkey next season. He would join former Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo as the Warriors’ additions in free agency this offseason.

