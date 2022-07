The crypto bear market of 2022 has spared no digital asset in the space, and stablecoins have been no different. The assets which have always served as a safe haven for investors when it comes to the high volatility of the crypto market had seen a drawdown coming into the new year. As a result of this, for the first time, these stablecoins are now seeing a reversal of their otherwise bullish growth trend over the last couple of years.

