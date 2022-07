(Nebraska City) -- Despite some concerns from local residents, plans for a major workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City took another step forward Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance for the purchase of 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital for construction of up to 40 units to meet the community's housing needs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the commissioners approved the second reading despite questions raised by residents living along Morgan Drive, which flanks the property on the west and east sides.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO