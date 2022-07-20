ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Perspective: What ‘family’ means to New York elites

By Naomi Schaefer Riley
deseret.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does family mean to you? Probably not the same thing it means to the editors of The New Yorker. Last week the venerable magazine published a “family issue,” described as a “weeklong exploration of what family means today.”. Obviously the edition features an article about...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

Perspective: The troubling return of mob rule in America

In 1846, a Latter-day Saint named Jacob Hess was driven out of Illinois with his family by violent mobs, thanks to the state and federal government turning a blind eye. Jacob, for whom I’m named, was an older man, and as with other more vulnerable members of his community, both young and old, the impact of this forced dislocation was ultimately lethal.
UTAH STATE
The Steve Harvey Morning Show

The Strawberry Letter: My Man Moves Mysteriously

Dear Steve and Shirley, I’m a 42 year old woman and I’ve been in a relationship with a 45 year old man for 3 years. For the past two years, he’s been living with me because he needed some house repairs done. Around Christmas time last year, I caught him at his own house one Saturday when he was supposed to be visiting his parents in South Carolina. I pulled up in his driveway and he met me at the door and told me that it was a dusty mess inside like a construction site and I didn’t need to come in. He also didn’t hug or kiss me and said he was too dirty from working all day. I never questioned him about not telling me he was still in town because I never want to be a nagger like his ex-wife. He did not come home that night. The next morning, he came home and he had shaved and he had on dress pants. He said he went to church because his co-worker got baptized. This man threw me into a lot within 24 hours and I still didn’t nag or ask him any questions. For the next few months, he would leave the house and wouldn’t say where he was going. I would ride by his house but the garage was always down, so if he was in there, I couldn’t tell. Last month, he said he was finished with his house and he’s selling it. He said he felt like he was wearing out his welcome with me and he might go stay with his parents until he finds a new house. I told him I wanted to see how he renovated his house and he said that there’s a tenant renting it right now. I had a look of confusion and he went off on me for not believing him. So much is going on with him and I don’t know if I should believe him. He still says he loves me and we still have sex. So why is he keeping me in the dark? What is he up to.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Yorker#Divorce Com
The Steve Harvey Morning Show

The Strawberry Letter: A Whole Lot of Give and Take

Dear Steve and Shirley, I’m a 28-year-old female and I was dating a man for 3 years and we broke up after Valentine’s Day because he found out I went to dinner with an old male friend. It wasn’t like I was hiding anything, but I didn’t tell him because I didn’t want to ruin our Valentine’s Day. He gave me a diamond necklace and a set of expensive luggage. Later, his sister told me he was going to take me to Hawaii and propose, but I messed all of that up since I chose to be a cheater. I assured her and my boyfriend that it was a simple dinner with an old friend who is happily married. I think it was his sister that snitched on me. My soon-to-be fiancé told me that he’s glad he found out about me before he proposed to me. I thought that was extreme, but then things got worse and I realized how lucky I was for getting dumped. This man came to my house to gather up every gift he ever gave me, down to a set of dominos he had made for me. He brought his 40-year-old female cousin as his bodyguard, so I called my sister over for reinforcement. In the end, he left with a few things. Then he took me to court to take the necklace back and to get his name off of our lease. He knew that I could not afford the apartment on my salary so that was pure evil. He looked me in the eyes, in court, and said he does not love me anymore. I couldn’t believe what was happening. My father made sure I was able to keep the apartment and I have tried to move on and date again. But recently, my ex popped up at my apartment, apologizing and crying. My old feelings for him came rushing back and we made love that night. Seems like he’s truly sorry. Should I give him a second chance to see if he’s changed? Please advise.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Father Refuses to 'Babysit' His Own Children

Is it really ‘babysitting’ when it’s your own kids?. When a person decides to have a child, they are committing to a life-long responsibility and are solely in charge of ensuring their children are cared for.
Newsweek

Sister-in-Law Dragged Over Reaction to 3-Year-Old Nephew's Tantrum

A mother has been criticized on Mumsnet for her "gentle solutions" to her three-year-old sons incessant tantrums. In the post, user Annaritanna explains that her three-year-old son is, "intelligent, active, curious but he is also very stubborn and constantly pushing boundaries and misbehaving. "I read a lot of books and...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy