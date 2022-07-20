Accused fake electors in Georgia may face charges in election probe

The FBI says it found no sign of the body of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa under a bridge in New Jersey.Agents conducted the latest search for the remains of Hoffa, who vanished in July 1975, on land next to a former landfill that sits beneath the state’s Pulaski Skyway.“Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search,” said Mara Schneider, an FBI spokeswoman in Detroit.“While we do not currently anticipate any additional activity at the site, the FBI will continue to pursue any viable lead in our efforts to locate Mr Hoffa.”Hoffa disappeared after he was due to meet...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO