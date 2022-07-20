ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused fake electors in Georgia may face charges in election probe

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia prosecutor who's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges....

