Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Shuts Down Any Neymar Rumours

By Elliot Thompson
 1 day ago

There has been some recent rumours circling around that Manchester City were ready to make a move for Neymar to add more firepower to their attack after losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus however manager Pep Guardiola has denied the rumours.

Manchester City are currently on a pre-season tour of the US where they will play Mexican side America and German Champions Bayern Munich in preparation for the new season.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

City fans will be excited for the friendlies to get underway with a new strike force of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland however those two seem to be the only attacking players coming through the door this summer for the Premier League Champions.

In a press conference in Houston Guardiola spoke about the Neymar links.

He said: "I’m sorry for Le Parisien but it’s not true."

He continued: "Their information is not right, Neymar is an incredible player and the information I have he’s an incredibly nice guy. But it’s not right. Every summer Manchester City are going to buy 150 players."

Neymar has reportedly been put on the market by PSG who are ready to cut their losses and take £50 million for him but it appears that Manchester City do not want to spend that type of money on the 30-year-old who would be very high wages.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish will be the main left wing options for Guardiola going into the new season as they look to try and win all four competitions.

