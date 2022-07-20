ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Largo residents to vote on if city should sell property to make way for recreational complex

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aO8qk_0glgwPJD00

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — This November, Largo residents will vote on whether the city should consider selling 87 acres of city-owned property located north of 8th Avenue Southeast and south of East Bay Drive to make way for a recreation complex.

City commissioners voted 4-2 Tuesday night to put the referendum question on the ballot.

However, the decision was met with tons of opposition, as dozens of people spoke against the project.

Megan Jetter lives in the new Haven community, where their road would turn into an access point.

“I’m the one that’s going to have every single car pass my home,” Jetter said. “Too many unknowns and too many concerns for us to be comfortable with it being here.”

Highland Avenue Southeast runs through two 55 and older communities and dead ends. Not only do residents have traffic and safety concerns, they’re worried about noise and environmental impacts.

“We feel very trapped,” Jetter said. “You’re talking about the elderly and disabled anywhere between the ages of 55 and 102 back in this community that are still using this road.”

“I feel so sorry for the people who live on this end of Highland,” New Haven resident Charlene Emmett said. “It’s going to be a disaster if we have that many cars coming in and out.”

Not everyone spoke against the project Tuesday.

“I don’t think this sort of development can just die here,” one man said.

“Definitely, let’s go to the voters,” one woman said.

The referendum question will go to the voters in November, but the city commission still has the final say and could still say no to the developer.

Porter Development owner Les Porter said his team reached out to the community and surrounding neighborhoods early on in the process.

“We’re going to be educating people and take feedback and see how we can mitigate concerns,” Porter said.

He told 8 on Your Side they want to create a destination in Largo.

“We would like the citizens of Largo to have something to do in their city versus going somewhere else,” Porter said.

According to the company’s website, the complex, repurposing the vacant site of an old city landfill, would include:

  • a 170,000-square foot active recreation center
  • 40 pickleball courts, 16 outdoor and 24 open-air covered
  • a 10-acre public lagoon, a crystal-clear body of water for kayaking, paddle boarding, and swimming
  • 8 basketball courts
  • 16 volleyball courts
  • Duck Pin Bowling
  • Host Multiple Youth Sports
  • A climbing course
  • Family arcade
  • Food & beverage service

Many in the New Haven community, like Jetter said they’re not backing down.

“We’ve chosen to live on this road because it’s safe, it’s quiet, and we’d like to continue to see it that way,” Jetter said. “It’s already kind of a packed area. It’s a green space that was given to the city of Largo as a gift and is meant to be used as green space.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Seminole council quizzes county on Park Blvd, congestion

SEMINOLE — Park Boulevard could look less like a parking lot at rush hour, if the City Council gets its way. On July 12, the council heard a presentation by Pinellas County’s transportation division director, Tom Washburn, regarding possible recent and planned safety improvements along the busy thoroughfare. Afterwards, council members peppered Washburn with questions about abiding concerns over traffic congestion and safety issues.
SEMINOLE, FL
cityofnewportrichey.org

City of New Port Richey’s Name the Alley Contest Winner

The City of New Port Richey is proud to announce that Diane Kline was chosen as the winner of the Name the Alley Contest. The City is in the process of reclaiming and cleaning up its nine public alleys. The naming of the alleyways is an important step of this process as these spaces will gain official addresses in their transformations into welcoming walkable areas worth rediscovering. The contest was launched in January of this year and over 1,000 entries were received and reviewed by city staff. City Council reviewed the entries advanced by city staff and chose a list depicting Florida symbols submitted by Ms. Kline as the winner. “To say I was enthusiastic about this contest is an understatement. I tried to cover all the bases and had submitted over 14 different types of categories. To my delight I was chosen and I was so excited and appreciative. Thank you again!” Ms. Kline stated.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Largo, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

County OKs $17.8M for Largo affordable housing project

A new affordable housing complex that would create units for at least 96 Largo residents has secured $17.8 million of bonds, allowing the developer to proceed with the development. This week, the Pinellas County Commission unanimously approved a resolution allowing Miami-based developer Enter Archway Partners to tap into $17.8 million...
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach mulls comprehensive beach ordinance

ST. PETE BEACH — City commissioners deliberated whether to enact bans on smoking, plastic foam coolers, bicycles and fishing on the beach during a work session to draft an all-encompassing beach ordinance. City officials held the first work session on proposed beach restrictions and regulations July 12, with commissioners...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
thetampabay100.com

Wesley Chapel Tax Collector’s office relocated

The Pasco County Tax Collector’s office in Wesley Chapel has temporarily moved one building down to 4614 Pet Ln., Suite 109, due to renovations. The renovations are being completed to provide more service windows and seating. “We are excited to undertake these changes to our Wesley Chapel office,” Pasco...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old City#Youth Sports
thegabber.com

Affordable Housing in St. Petersburg

Affordable homeownership could be attainable for residents in South St. Petersburg by 2024 through a housing partnership with the City and Habitat for Humanity. On July 11, Mayor Ken Welch said he chose Habitat for Humanity for this project because its proposal offered an innovative opportunity for homeownership and a truly affordable mortgage payment.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFLA

Vote expected on Largo affordable housing project

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Pinellas County Commission are scheduled to vote on the next step in building nearly 100 affordable housing units. The commission will be voting Tuesday on whether or not to approve the bonds necessary to make the apartments a reality. The project includes a 96-unit multifamily development on a 4.9-acre property along Seminole Boulevard in Largo.
LARGO, FL
995qyk.com

Pinellas County SunRunner Bus Will Be Really Really Really Fast

Pinellas County SunRunner Bus Will Be Really Really Really Fast. SunRunner is the New rapid bus system in Pinellas County’s PSTA. How can it go so so so fast? Well, it has it’s very own lane. SunRunner connects the most popular areas of St. Pete, St. Pete Beach and downtown St. Pete. It’s not on the road with the rest of traffic, so it won’t face the same traffic issues as regular buses. The vehicles are hybrid electric so there’s less gas used.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

City of Tampa raising awareness of new regulations on cooking grease, oil disposal

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa launched a campaign Tuesday to get the word out about new state regulations regarding the disposal of cooking grease and oil. The new rules, which went into effect July 1, require restaurants to pump out used grease, and its accompanying dirty water simultaneously, without letting any water remain in the grease trap. Previously, crews could leave behind some "gray water," during, what's called, a "pump and return" system, which is now forbidden.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete leaders continue gathering input on Tropicana Field site redevelopment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The city of St. Petersburg held the second of three community meetings designed to get input on how the Tropicana Field site should be redeveloped. "We all know the history of communities being uprooted, and disenfranchised, and promises being made that never materialized," said Dr. Charee Howard, who is planning to open an office in south St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Steaks in St. Petersburg FL 2022

Steak. Who doesn’t love a steak? It’s really quite simple. First, get the highest quality beef. Then decide if you’re going to flip it once, or flip it often. (Milk Street Cooking School says that a very thick steak cooks more evenly when flipped often.) Are you...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

WFLA

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy