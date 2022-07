I was a bit under the weather when I picked up my cellphone and dialed the Coburn, Pennsylvania, number for a sermon by phone. Leaning back in bed, I hit the speaker button. Something about listening to the service on my phone felt warmer and more intimate than watching a recording or livestream on my computer. There was nothing between me and the pastor’s upbeat voice — it’s like she was right there with me, holding my hand as she spoke.

COBURN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO