KITZMILLER — The annual Kitzmiller Homecoming is scheduled for Saturday, July 23. All activities have been condensed into one day. Starting at 9 a.m., there will be a volleyball tournament at the Kitzmiller Volleyball Court, and the cost to register is $10 per player. Also at 9 a.m. is the Cornhole Tournament held at the Kitzmiller Botanical Garden, and the cost is $10 per team.

KITZMILLER, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO