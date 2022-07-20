ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Keldon Johnson lands $80 million contract with San Antonio Spurs

By Anthony Wireman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Kentucky forward Keldon Johnson has inked a 4-year contract worth $80 million with the San Antonio Spurs. Johnson will make $20 million in 2023-24, $19 million in 2024-25, $17.50...

Yardbarker

No Movement For Cavs, Collin Sexton On Contract Talks

But one topic we haven’t heard much about is the Cavaliers and restricted free agent Collin Sexton, and we are nearly into the start of free agency. Most of the big names have been signed. That includes Deandre Ayton, the other higher profile restricted free agent, who signed a massive offer sheet with the Pacers, then had it matched by the Suns.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: JaMychal Green to Sign Contract After Thunder Buyout

The Golden State Warriors are expected to sign forward JaMychal Green, who is working on a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game for the Denver Nuggets last year. Denver traded Green and a 2027 protected first-round pick...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Suns, Deandre Ayton, Cavs, Bucks

General manager James Jones said the plan all along was to bring back Deandre Ayton, so there was never any doubt the Suns would match the Pacers’ offer sheet. “We wanted Deandre here,” Jones said, via Marc J. Spears of ESPN. “He’s vital to what we do, at the core of everything that we do. And throughout this whole process it was, it rang true. We wanted to keep him here, and the moment we can come to an agreement, we would. So, waiting 24 hours, 48 hours, that wasn’t something we needed to do because going into it, we knew this is where he wanted to be and where we wanted him to be.
PHOENIX, AZ

