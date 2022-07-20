Keldon Johnson lands $80 million contract with San Antonio Spurs

General manager James Jones said the plan all along was to bring back Deandre Ayton, so there was never any doubt the Suns would match the Pacers’ offer sheet. “We wanted Deandre here,” Jones said, via Marc J. Spears of ESPN. “He’s vital to what we do, at the core of everything that we do. And throughout this whole process it was, it rang true. We wanted to keep him here, and the moment we can come to an agreement, we would. So, waiting 24 hours, 48 hours, that wasn’t something we needed to do because going into it, we knew this is where he wanted to be and where we wanted him to be.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO