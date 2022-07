A Democratic super PAC launched a lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission (FEC) this week, arguing that the agency hasn’t done a sufficient job of holding former President Donald Trump accountable when it comes to his potential bid for reelection in 2024.American Bridge 21st Century, described as a opposition research hub for the Democratic Party and a liberal super PAC that supports Democratic candidates and opposes Republicans, filed the lawsuit against the FEC on Wednesday, claiming that Mr Trump, who has been holding rallies and giving interviews, has been doing everything but stating explicitly his intention to run for...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO