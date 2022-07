LODI, Wis. — A 15-year-old drowned in a pond at a campground near Lodi Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Smokey Hollow Campground north of Lodi just after 5:40 p.m. for a report of a teenager who had gone under the water but hadn’t resurfaced....

LODI, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO