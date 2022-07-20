ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Tejon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fort Tejon RED FLAG WARNING FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR THE I-5 CORRIDOR THROUGH THE TOWN OF LEBEC AND FORT TEJON PASS .There will be a period of strong gusty winds combined with low humidity on Friday which will result in critical fire weather conditions. The area of greatest concern is along the Interstate 5 corridor of the Grapevine through the town of Lebec, Fort Tejon Pass, and immediate surrounding area. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 597 The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM PDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 597. * WIND...Sustained north winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT... Interstate 5 through Lebec, Fort Tejon Pass and immediate surrounding area. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KERN COUNTY, CA

