Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fort Tejon RED FLAG WARNING FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR THE I-5 CORRIDOR THROUGH THE TOWN OF LEBEC AND FORT TEJON PASS .There will be a period of strong gusty winds combined with low humidity on Friday which will result in critical fire weather conditions. The area of greatest concern is along the Interstate 5 corridor of the Grapevine through the town of Lebec, Fort Tejon Pass, and immediate surrounding area. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 597 The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM PDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 597. * WIND...Sustained north winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT... Interstate 5 through Lebec, Fort Tejon Pass and immediate surrounding area. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO