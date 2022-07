Demolition of the former Ardent Mills flour mill in downtown Tampa is expected to begin July 22. The work on the mill, which sits on South Nebraska Avenue, will begin with the bringing down of a two-story building next to the silos on the property. The initial day’s work will be part of a ceremony and press conference put on by the Tampa Downtown Partnership to highlight that removing the mill will reconnect several neighborhoods that were separated when the facility was first built in 1938.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO