Hidalgo County to host COVID testing event as cases rise
HIDALGO COUNTY (ValleyCentral) –Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will host five testing events as cases rise across the Rio Grande Valley.
Over the weekend Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.
PCR and rapid testing will be available on the following dates: from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 20
- Friday, July 22
- Monday, July 25
- Wednesday, July 27
- Friday, July 29
Testing will be done in Edinburg at 1124 North M Road, next to Hidalgo County Pct. 4 Warehouse.
COVID vaccines will be available on July 23 and July 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents asked to take an insurance card and a valid I.D. for testing. For more information, click here.
