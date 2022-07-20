ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County to host COVID testing event as cases rise

By Samantha Garza
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEgxd_0glgtD4M00
Texas State COVID-19 Testing. (Photo by: Texas State University)

HIDALGO COUNTY (ValleyCentral) –Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will host five testing events as cases rise across the Rio Grande Valley.

Over the weekend Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.

PCR and rapid testing will be available on the following dates: from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Wednesday, July 20
  • Friday, July 22
  • Monday, July 25
  • Wednesday, July 27
  • Friday, July 29

Testing will be done in Edinburg at 1124 North M Road, next to Hidalgo County Pct. 4 Warehouse.

COVID vaccines will be available on July 23 and July 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents asked to take an insurance card and a valid I.D. for testing. For more information, click here.

Comments / 2

Related
kurv.com

Border Health Preparedness Operation, Free Medical Services Return To The Valley

The annual border-region medical preparedness exercise kicks off next week – under a new name. Operation Border Health Preparedness will bring city and county health officials together with state health officials and physicians with the Texas Military Department to prepare for a potential natural or manmade disaster. And in the process, they’ll be providing free medical exams. Services include blood pressure and diabetes screenings, dental and vision exams, student sports physicals, and immunizations for children and adults.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Report: Willacy County Discussing Reopening Prison With Hidalgo County Officials

Willacy County is looking for ways to reopen a nearly 600-bed prison to help provide jobs and revenue for their community. The Willacy County Regional Detention Facility shut down earlier this year after a private prison company ceased operations. That put nearly 200 people out of work and reduced revenue needed by both the City of Raymondville and Willacy County.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Operation Border Health Preparedness comes to the RGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of State Health Services and its partners are again offering free health clinics. A news release said locations around South Texas to prepare for disasters and public health emergencies have been released. The event, rebranded as Operation Border Health Preparedness, will operate from July 25 through […]
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Cameron County Officials Asks Residents To Conserve Water

Cameron County officials are asking residents to conserve water to help them deal with low reservoir levels. The Laguna Madre Water District issued Stage Three water restrictions for its customers earlier this week. They say low water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs have made the restrictions necessary. Lawn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hidalgo County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Edinburg, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

McAllen mayor signs sister city agreement with Puerto Vallarta

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos recently signed a Sister City Agreement in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. The news release said Mayor Villalobos was accompanied by City Commissioners Tony Aguirre, Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo, and Pepe Cabeza de Vaca, City Manager Roel Rodriguez, Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Josh Mejia, Chamber Chairman of […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Public Library to hold health fair

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will host a free community health fair next week. The health fair will be free and open to the public, a press release by the City of McAllen stated. The fair is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. on Saturday, July 30 at […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Port Isabel ISD hosts active shooter training

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Isabel Independent School District hosted an active shooter training where officers went through a number of scenarios aimed at taking down a gunman.  In the wake of the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Port Isabel ISD Police Chief Ricardo Herrera said the training is for officers in the area. “We […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Hidalgo County Precinct#Cameron Counties
ValleyCentral

Brownsville broadband partners officially sign agreement

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville officially signed an agreement with partners to bring affordable and accessible broadband to the city during a signing ceremony at the city commission chambers. The partnership includes the city of Brownsville, Lit Communities, and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. “The city of Brownsville realized that we no […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Hernandez: City of Pharr will not let its investors down

I will keep my comments brief. Thank you, everybody, for coming out. Joaquin, como siempre. I have known Joaquin for a number of years. We go way back. To the bankers, and to your clients that are here, investors, rest assured you are in a very good place with the City of Pharr. We back our investors substantially because we believe in them.
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Brownsville Seeking Comments On Proposed Drainage Project

The City of Brownsville is asking for public comments on a proposed drainage project in the Southmost area. The North Main Line-Paredes Line project is scheduled to begin in September. The one-million-dollar project is being funded through the Texas General Land Office. Public comments will be accepted through July 28th....
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

City of Mission calling for voluntary water conservation

The city of Mission is asking for residents to conserve water on certain days. Residents are being asked not to water their lawns on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to save water. “Voluntary water conservation protocol is to prevent low water pressure and to participate in the city’s drought contingency plan,”...
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ValleyCentral

City of Mission asking residents to conserve water

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is asking the public to conserve water. Residents are asked to not water their lawns on Monday, Wednesday or Friday, a post by the City of Mission stated. The request of voluntary water conservation comes as part of the city’s drought contingency plan. The protocol is also […]
losfresnosnews.net

Port of Brownsville Announces New Police Chief

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – July 6, 2022 – The Port of Brownsville announces William G. Dietrich as the new Chief of Police for the port’s Police and Security Department, effective July 11, 2022. Dietrich heads a department that includes sworn police officers, security guards, and administrative staff. He...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
anjournal.com

Former McAllen Chamber CEO lands new job in Beaumont

The man who led the McAllen Chamber of Commerce for 24 years before abruptly resigning last October without explanation, Steve Ahlenius, has a new job as the president/CEO of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.The chamber’s previous CEO resigned in March after announcing to his board that he was returning home to New Mexico.Compared to McAllen’s estimated population of approximately 142,000, Beaumont’s population is approximately 115,000, according to the 2020 census.Besides the difference in population, while McAllen is often ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., Beaumont currently ranks as one of the most dangerous cities. In ...
MCALLEN, TX
Tom Handy

Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the First

Operation Lonestar is making headlines today and it’s not for anything positive. Since the operation started, at least six national guardsmen have died. Last Thursday, Sergeant Alex Rios Rodriguez from San Antonio died conducting a “non-mission related incident” in his hotel in McAllen. His death is currently under investigation. It is possible he died because of a blood clot but investigations are continuing. According to San Antonio Current, the guardsman “suffered a medical emergency”.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Despite concerns from residents, Cameron County commissioners vote for resolution supporting SpaceX

Cameron County commissioners voted to pass a resolution that supported the SpaceX Starship super heavy project at the Boca Chica launch site. “The program is going forward with or without the resolution,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said. “But we just felt that we wanted to make sure as a community that we're supportive of them, with the understanding that there are concerns, and we'll continue to raise them."
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Four RGV agencies receive Texas Mutual funds

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Nonprofits in Texas received over $3 million in grants through Texas Mutual’s Request for Proposal (RFP) initiative focused on generational learning. Texas Mutual selected 48 organizations across the state for their efforts in improving health and wellness, strengthening early childhood education, and providing holistic...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Cameron County to host passport fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An influx of travelers without passports is causing long lines at Brownsville international bridges. Beatriz Losoya, the Passport Manager at the Cameron County District Clerk’s Office, said the majority of people crossing from Mexico into the United States do not have proper passport documentation.  “The U.S. Department of State contacted us […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy