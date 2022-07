If interest rates have cooled off the real estate market, that’s not what’s reflected in June statistics from the NH Realtors Association. There were nearly 7 percent fewer homes available than last year. When they did go on the market, they were gone in an average of 13 days, four days (or 23.5 percent) less than a year ago. The median price in June was $460,000, the same as May but 13 percent more than the previous June. That’s 4.6 percent over the asking price, only slightly down from 5.2 percent in May.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO