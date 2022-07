All States Home Improvement has been in business for three decades, but it hasn’t been in an especially visible spot. That’s about to change. The business currently is in 10,000 square feet at 776 N. West St. but soon will start construction on a new 20,000-square-foot building on the frontage road on the north side of West Kellogg between Tyler and Maize Road. That’s across from Tractor Supply.

MAIZE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO