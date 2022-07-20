ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Methanol found in blood of all 21 teens found dead in South African bar

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhFga_0glgsryH00

EAST LONDON, South Africa — South African investigators confirmed Tuesday that traces of the toxic chemical methanol were found in the blood of 21 teenagers found dead June 26 in an East London nightclub.

Dr. Litha Matiwane, Eastern Cape provincial deputy director for clinical service, said during a Tuesday news conference that further testing will determine whether the concentration levels of the colorless liquid with a strong odor detected in the teens were high enough to be pinpointed as the official cause of death, USA Today reported.

Authorities are still awaiting the conclusive results which are being conducted at a laboratory in the city of Cape Town, The Associated Press reported.

The Guardian characterized methanol as a “toxic form of alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide or an alternative source of fuel” but not in the production of alcohol sold for human consumption.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, methanol can be absorbed through the eyes, skin, lungs and stomach.

The teens’ bodies were discovered at the Enyobeni Tavern “lying on tables, slumped over chairs and sprawled on the floor of the club,” USA Today reported, noting that the victims ranged in age from 13 to 17 and showed no visible signs of trauma.

Initial toxicology tests also analyzed levels of alcohol and carbon monoxide in the teens’ blood but found nothing profound, Matiwane said.

Meanwhile, National Police Minister Bheki Cele said final toxicology analysis reports will determine whether anyone will face criminal charges in the case, USA Today reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Mystery remains after wife’s call with missing husband abruptly ends, Florida cops say

A call between a husband and wife that ended abruptly led to a search for a missing man and a shootout between sheriff’s deputies and the man’s son. A woman was talking to her husband on the phone while he was in Deltona with their 18-year-old son on Sunday, July 10, according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The woman, who was calling from New York, could hear her husband arguing with their son before she heard a loud noise and the call was dropped, she told sheriff’s deputies.
DELTONA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Interesting Engineering

This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas

A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxic Alcohol#Methanol#Pesticide#South African#The Associated Press#Guardian
CBS Miami

Man dragged gator out of children's playground

MIAMI - Living in South Florida we're no strangers to alligators. They're everywhere. Lakes, ponds, and golf courses. We've seen videos of them near homes and in swimming pools. When they appear to be a threat or a nuisance, usually a trapper is called in to remove them. Well, when a man in Savannah, Georgia spotted one at a children's playground, he took things into his own hands. Marquell White said when he saw a seven-foot gator near a swing set, he grabbed it by the tail and dragged it away. He said it was a little scary. "It was a healthy fear. I respected the power that I knew the gator had," he said. He acknowledged that it was dangerous, and probably not the smartest thing he's done, but he said he didn't want anyone to get blindsided and attacked. "It wasn't just the fact the gator was there, because gators come and go, but you couldn't see the gator because of grass and foliage," he said. A video of him dragging the gator away was posted online. Now he and others are urging the city to do more to maintain the park. 
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
IFLScience

Unknown "Nosebleed Disease" Reported In Tanzania Has Killed Three People

Cases of a mysterious “nosebleed disease” have been seen in southern Tanzania, already resulting in the death of at least three people. Thirteen cases of an as yet unknown disease, including three fatalities, have been reported in the village Mbekenyera in the Lindi Region, according to Tanzania’s Ministry for Health. They say the patients presented with symptoms including fatigue, fever, headaches, and – most prominently – bleeding, especially from the nose.
HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

"Law & Order" crew member fatally shot putting up "No Parking" signs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A "Law & Order" set became a real-life crime scene Tuesday in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Police say 31-year-old Johnny Pizzaro was sitting in his car on North Henry Street at around 5 a.m., guarding the NBC production trucks when someone walked up, opened the door, and shot him in the face and neck. The victim was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital, CBS2's Jessica Moore reported.
BROOKLYN, NY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy