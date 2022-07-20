Dabo touches on a variety of topics

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff met with the media on campus Tuesday as the countdown is on the the start of preseason camp.

Swinney noted he believes significant changes are coming to the structure of college football, he just isn’t sure when.

He also said prized freshman wide receiver Adam Randall will not be ready to begin fall drills after tearing his ACL during spring practice. Swinney is hopeful Randall will be ready to play at some point this season.

