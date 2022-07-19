Marquette community visioning will help guide comprehensive plan update

Lyle Duane Sargent, 82, of Guttenberg, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, July 15, 2022. Arrangements were handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg where the family will receive friends from 3 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 20. Visitation will continue prior to funeral services at 9 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg.

GUTTENBERG, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO