LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Angelina Lady Roadrunner Brette Kohring has been named the new softball coach at Angelina College. Kohring will replace Josh Barnes, who left the program to pursue another coaching opportunity. Angelina went 38-16 in Barnes’ final year with the Lady Roadrunners. Barnes was hired by Angelina in 2020 and had his first season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He sat on the sidelines in 2021 with the school shutting down all athletic teams for the year.

1 DAY AGO