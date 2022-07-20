ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look at Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in 'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRoku has shared a first look at Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story where she will be starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe as the titular character. The still shows the Abbott Elementary star and character sporting...

Cinemablend

After Will Smith’s Slap, Wanda Sykes Reveals If She’d Host The Oscars Again

It’s been months but the events of this year’s Oscar night are still being discussed. The slap heard ‘round the world, when Will Smith struck Chris Rock, hasn’t gone away yet and isn’t likely to fade from conversation anytime soon. And while Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted the show that night, seems to be indicating that she’s unlikely to host the show again, it doesn’t actually sound like the slap is much of a reason why.
Popculture

'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Transforms Into Oprah Winfrey for Weird Al Biopic

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson has joined the Weird Al biopic, transforming into the iconic Oprah Winfrey for the upcoming movie, titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new photo, Brunson is seen posing with Daniel Radcliffe, who plays legendary musical comedian "Weird" Al Yankovic. The two are in costume, with Brunson donning a classic '80s Oprah look, complete with high waisted belt and feathered hairdo.
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
ComicBook

The Rock's Salary for Black Adam Revealed

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock started out in wrestling and became one of the world's biggest movie stars. Later this year, the actor will make his long-awaited DCEU debut by playing the titular role in Black Adam. Recently, Variety shared an inside look at some of today's stars' salaries ranging from Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible movies to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes. They also revealed Johnson's Black Adam salary.
105.5 The Fan

Nick Cannon Responds to Accusation He Was Caught in Bed Wearing Cheerleader Uniform With Actor Kel Mitchell

Nick Cannon is responding to an allegation that he was once caught in bed wearing a cheerleader uniform with actor Kel Mitchell. On Tuesday (July 5), Nick commented under a BallerAlert post of Kel Mitchell's ex-wife Tyisha Hampton claiming she discovered the two actors in some sort of sexual role-play. Nick brushed off the accusations with jokes.
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
