ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland City, IN

Cops cycle across Indiana for fallen officers

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqYE8_0glgpl1m00

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier today, law enforcement officers were in Oakland City to remember fallen police officer Michael Deno. They made a stop at his grave during their trek with “ Cops Cycling for Survivors “. Officer Deno was killed in the line of duty over two decades ago in 2000.

Tunnels to Towers pays off Deputy Riley’s mortgage

Their ride across the state pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they and their loved ones are not forgotten. Today’s ride started in Princeton and ended in Jasper.

Organizers say the first responders will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days this month. This year, special recognition is given to the eight Indiana line of duty deaths. The ride will end Saturday with a ride from Bloomington to Indianapolis.

UP NEXT: ‘Good Samaritan’ praised for actions in Indiana mall shooting

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
103GBF

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Man wanted in Illinois arrested in Graves County, Kentucky

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County sheriff's deputies and a Kentucky State Police trooper found and arrested a man wanted on criminal charges in Illinois, the sheriff's office says. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says it received a tip earlier this week that the man — 20-year-old Malachi Johnson...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Deputy, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
Oakland City, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland City, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Princeton, IN
The Associated Press

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Copyright 2022#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
FOX59

19-year-old Indy man killed in crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on I-65 in Jackson County, Indianapolis State Police announced. He was identified as Jacob T. Peelman. At about 7 a.m., troopers were called to I-65 southbound at Exit 55 in north Jackson County in...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fairview Drive opens in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new stretch of road opens leading to a new school and businesses. The ribbon was cut on July 20 on the half-mile extension of Fairview Drive between highway 54 and Pleasant Valley Road. City manager Nate Pagan said it will lead to the new Daviess County Middle School, Gateway Commons, […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Suspect sprints out of store with expensive jewelry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in broad daylight. According to the Evansville Police Department, the theft went down at Camelot Jewelers on Morgan Avenue on June 1. Police say on that day, the man pictured above walked into the jewelry store […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville murder still unsolved seven years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Watch: Indiana National Guard sergeant reunited with missing dog in heartwarming video

GOSHEN, Ind. — An Indiana National Guard sergeant and her fluffy best friend are back together more than a month after the dog vanished during a car crash. According to WOWK-TV and WSAZ-TV, Sgt. Jillian Sandefur, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and her Shetland sheepdog, Murphy, were separated June 12 after they were involved in a rollover wreck on U.S. Route 35 in West Virginia. The frightened 1-year-old pooch fled the scene as Sandefur fell unconscious, Sandefur’s father, Jeff, told WSAZ.
INDIANA STATE
Fox17

What we know about the armed civilian who killed Indiana mall gunman

GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a lone gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall food court armed with two rifles and a pistol and opened fire. After hearing the gunfire, according to police, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Indiana, fired the handgun he was carrying and attempted to stop the shooter. His gunfire hit the gunman and killed him, according to police.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI
WQAD

Illinois and Iowa gun stores react to Indiana mall shooting, differing 'stand your ground' laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In 2017, Iowa signed the Stand Your Ground Law into effect. "So stand your ground in Iowa basically means that you do not have a duty to retreat no matter what. So previous to '17, your duty was to retreat unless you were defending somebody else. If you were protecting a spouse, a child, a co-worker, girlfriend, boyfriend, whoever; 2017; They changed it to stand-your-ground means you can now stand and protect yourself," said Jeanelle Westroom, owner of Davenport Guns.
DAVENPORT, IA
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy