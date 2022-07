A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that construction work has been completed at a three-story, four-unit multi-family building at 2431 North Hancock Street in West Kensington. The development spans 3,917 square feet and features a roof deck, which apparently offers panoramic views thanks to the building’s prominent height above its surroundings. Permits list JPL Construction as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $205,000.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO