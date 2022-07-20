ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRADE: Cleveland Guardians Send Pitcher To San Francisco Giants

By Ben Stinar
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGZI7_0glgoRmz00

On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians announced that they have traded pitcher Alex Young to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations.

The tweet from the GuardsInsider was retweeted by the official Guardians team Twitter account.

GuardsInsider: "The Guardians today traded LHP Alex Young to the @SFGiants for cash considerations"

Young is 28-years-old, and has pitched in 73 career games for the Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He started out his career in Arizona, and went a solid 7-5 with a 3.56 ERA during his rookie season.

In that season he also started a career high 15 games.

His career numbers are 11-15 with a 4.90 ERA.

Currently, the Guardians are 46-44 in the 90 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are just 2.0 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Division.

However, the Chicago White Sox are just 1.0 games behind the Guardians for second place, and 3.0 games behind the Twins for first place.

Meanwhile, the Giants are having a solid season as well.

They are 48-43 in the 91 games that they played in before the All-Star Break, which has them in third place in the National League West Division.

Unfortunately for them, they are in one of the best divisions in all of baseball, so they are actually an astonishing 12.5 games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition, they are 2.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for second place in the division.

The Giants are just a half-game out of the final wild card spot, so they are still very much in the playoff picture.

