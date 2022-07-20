ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Steve Hall, Jaymi Sterling Projected To Win In St. Mary’s County; Results

By TheBayNet Staff
Bay Net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. — As results rolled in from the polls of the Maryland Primary Election on July 19, we are starting to see some projected winners in St. Mary’s County. The first of those winners...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 3

Related
Bay Net

MSPAC Southern Maryland Section Celebrates 35 Years Of Aviation Service

CALIFORNIA, Md. – This month marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of a permanent Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter base in Southern Maryland. On July 1, 1987, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) opened the doors for the section, known through the Southern Maryland region as “Trooper 7.” The helicopter section was originally based at the Patuxent Naval Air Station, in Lexington Park.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s Countywide Pre-Kindergarten Application Round-Up

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is accepting applications for full day Pre-Kindergarten 4/Head Start 4 for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Pre-Kindergarten Roundup events will be held the week of July 25, 2022, at each of the St. Mary’s County Libraries to support families.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Remembering Retired Corporal Margaret “Peggy” Smolarsky #126

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office fondly remember retired Corporal Peggy Smolarsky on this anniversary of her passing. Corporal Smolarsky passed away on July 20, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Peggy is missed...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Reappoints CSM Associate Vice President Ellen Flowers-Fields To TEDCO Board Of Directors

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reappointed College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Associate Vice President of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Ellen Flowers-Fields to the state’s Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) – which serves as Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies. Flowers-Fields was first appointed to...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Fishing Mentorship Offered By Maryland Department Of Natural Resources

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites college students and adults aged 18 and older to free mentored fishing training and practice sessions in August. The program will comprise four sessions in various locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, culminating with a fishing...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Bay Net

SMCHD Awarded $1.6 Million Grant For St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has been awarded $1.6 million in grant funding through the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) Pathways to Health Equity program, which aims to address health disparities, expand access to health services, and improve health outcomes in underserved communities.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Chesapeake Bay Program Notes Slight Increase In Underwater Grass Abundance

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In 2021, an estimated 67,470 acres of underwater grasses were mapped in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, achieving 37% of the ultimate restoration goal of 185,000 acres. However, it is likely that more underwater grasses grew in the Bay in 2021 than the mapped acreage suggests. Adverse weather conditions, such as frequent rain and cloudy water, prevented researchers from successfully collecting imagery over the Mattaponi and Pamunkey rivers.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

LOCATED: Paula Dawn Andrada, St. Mary’s County

UPDATE: Missing person Paula Dawn Andrada has been located. Thank you for sharing. UPDATE: Andrada is possibly operating a blue 2017 Dodge Caravan bearing MD registration 8DJ-3510. ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently put out an advisory for a missing person. The missing person...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Candidates running for Somerset County Sheriff share last minute thoughts this MD Primary Election day

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md.- Tuesday, voters were heading to the polls for Maryland’s Primary election. There are two candidates going head to head to try and win this seat. Incumbent Sheriff Ronnie Howard is one of those candidates. He has been in the role as Somerset County Sheriff since 2014. He says on this election day he is nervous, but he knows over the years he’s worked very hard as Sheriff, and prior to that as Chief Deputy. Sheriff Howard says if he is reelected he wants to continue to see the office grow. “We recently completed a strategic plan for the office for years 2023 to 2027,” Sheriff Howard said. “A lot of great things we have planned and just recently added some additional school resource officers, I want to continue working and serving the people of Somerset.”
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Southern Maryland#Politics Local#Election Local
travelyouman.com

12 Fun Things To Do In Southern Maryland This Weekend

Just a short drive from Washington, D.C., Southern Maryland is a stunning area with 1,000 miles of coastline along the Patuxent and Potomac rivers and Chesapeake Bay, the biggest estuary in the nation. Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties make up Southern Maryland, which is home to a variety of historical sites such World War I ships, fossils of extinct animals, and a plantation that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Sand beaches, marine museums, lighthouses, stunning state, and national parks, and much more are all nearby for you to explore. In this article, we will share a list of fun things to do in Southern Maryland this weekend.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

LIVE: St. Mary’s County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in St. Mary’s County!. Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout. (0 of 38 election day...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary Results, Wicomico County Races

Results were unofficial as of early Wednesday morning and included ballots cast at the polls and from early voting. Mailed-in ballots are still to be counted. Julie Giordiano, hoping to become Wicomico County Executive, holds a lead over acting County Executive John Psota in the Republican Primary, just under 54-percent to 46-percent.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 19 The county with the scarcest supply of crab cakes? Oh Caroline and hitting Market Street Public House in Denton

On the 19th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, it was time to head east again toward Ocean City for more beach time and the most difficult county to find a decent crab cake in the state of Maryland. Not a lot of municipalities in Caroline County but we found a good ‘cake and a world-class burger on the way to the Boardwalk at the Market Street Public House.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WMDT.com

Local residents voice concerns ahead of Maryland Primary Election

SALISBURY, Md. – July 19th is Maryland’s Primary Election. Voters have been heading to the polls all day long. At the Wicomico County Civic Center, many voters cast their ballots, which was just one polling location across the state. There’s still plenty of time to come out and make your choices in the republican and democratic races. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote. Locals share their concerns ahead of the Primary Election:
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
wdac.com

High Demand In Maryland For Handguns/Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Washington Post reported that Maryland State Police have received 11 times the usual number of permit applications. The surge comes after Gov. Larry Hogan brought the state in line with the high court’s ruling on June 23. Hogan directed State Police on July 5 to suspend Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns. The Supreme Court had struck down a similar law in New York. One Maryland gun shop owner said he’s sold out of 9mm semi-automatic handguns that are popular for concealed carry.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Watch Live | 7News Maryland Primary Night Special

WASHINGTON (7News) — Maryland voters went to the polls Tuesday to pick candidates in races for governor, comptroller and attorney general. The July 19 primary election has been called the most consequential election for the state in many years. The polls are now closed and 7News is breaking down...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy