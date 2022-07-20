Steve Hall, Jaymi Sterling Projected To Win In St. Mary’s County; Results

Just a short drive from Washington, D.C., Southern Maryland is a stunning area with 1,000 miles of coastline along the Patuxent and Potomac rivers and Chesapeake Bay, the biggest estuary in the nation. Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties make up Southern Maryland, which is home to a variety of historical sites such World War I ships, fossils of extinct animals, and a plantation that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Sand beaches, marine museums, lighthouses, stunning state, and national parks, and much more are all nearby for you to explore. In this article, we will share a list of fun things to do in Southern Maryland this weekend.
Comments / 3