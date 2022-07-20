ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Irving crews battle fire at hotel near DFW Airport

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVING, Texas — The Irving Fire Department battled and extinguished a massive blaze at a hotel near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Tuesday evening. The building was deemed a total loss and the department is still working to confirm if every guest made it out okay. The department says...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano House Explodes, Damages at Least Two Other Homes

Investigators are sifting through the debris Thursday looking for what led to an explosion at a Plano home late Wednesday night. The explosion at the home on the 3700 block of Shantara Lane happened at about 8:54 p.m. and caused significant damage to the 8,000 square-foot, multi-million dollar residence. No...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Comfort Inn Near DFW Airport Destroyed by Fire

A large fire broke out at the Comfort Inn near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The two-story hotel is located along Texas 114 near Freeport Parkway in Irving on the northeast side of the airport. Guests who were inside at the time said they had just minutes to...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Man, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A 20-year-old man from Frisco drowned in Lake Lewisville on Tuesday, according to officials. The Colony police and the Lewisville Fire Department dive team responded to a reported possible drowning at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from The Colony Police Department. Officials were told that the male victim was swimming with family members when he went underwater and didn’t re-surface in an area of the lake about 10 feet deep.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man injured after getting robbed, stabbed at Fort Worth park

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a Fort Worth park early Wednesday morning.At about 12:55 a.m. July 20, police were sent to Harris Hospital in response to a stabbing victim arriving by a private vehicle.When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been at a park near the 3700 block of Lucy Lane when he was robbed and stabbed in his rear hip.There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in south Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in south Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)Nationwide Report. On late Sunday, one person suffered injuries following a rollover crash in south Fort Worth. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 35W service road. The early reports showed that the driver of tractor-trailer who had a medical problem crashed their truck after going the wrong way on the highway [...]
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
Nationwide Report

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Arlington. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. The early reports showed that a truck hauling cattle and a semi-truck were involved in the accident [...]
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
DALLAS, TX
duncanville.com

DUNCANVILLE POLICE FIND SHOOTING VICTIM INSIDE A VEHICLE

Duncanville, TX – On Monday, July 18th, 2022, at approximately 7:58 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a shooting with injuries at 200 Jellison Boulevard. The initial 911 caller advised someone inside a vehicle at that location had been shot. Officers arrived within...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Veteran Dallas detective Joe Morin faces drunk driving charge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department charged Dallas detective Joe Morin with driving while intoxicated on July 19. Detective Morin has worked for the department since 1994. He's currently assigned to the Public Integrity Unit but was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.Depending on the circumstances, a DWI charge is either a misdemeanor or a felony in Texas.  
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Strong Wave' of COVID-19 Cases Returns DFW Hospitalizations to February Levels

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council warned Tuesday of a rise in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization during the mid-summer months. According to Stephen Love, with the hospital council, Trauma Service Area E had 737 COVID-19 patients (5.5% of total bed capacity), which is the highest they've seen since the end of February 2022.
DALLAS, TX

