Even a global pandemic can’t soften Slipknot who will return this fall with a new album, The End, So Far, which they’re heralding with a punishing new elegy, “The Dying Song (Time to Sing).” After a bittersweet chorus about putting your “life into your death,” the song opens with frontman Corey Taylor bellowing, “Die! Die! Die!” over pummeling guitar and drums as if it were just another Tuesday. “When no one else is listening, only when you’ve had enough,” he sings. “Time to sing this dying song alone.”

