Senior-living residents say conditions are unsafe

CHARLOTTE — Some residents at the Poplar Grove apartments said their senior living complex isn’t safe.

They said trash and dirt have been piling up for months and repair requests have not been answered.

“They don’t want to see that we’re real human beings,” resident Bunny Tannehill told Channel 9. “And we’re living here because we need a cheap place to live.”

A rep for the apartment’s parent company, PK Management, assured Channel 9 the property is maintained.

They said all safety violations are addressed under the lease agreement.

In the video at the top of this webpage, residents show reporter Erika Jackson the living conditions and their plea for help to management and city leaders.

