A new logo and patch for the Picayune Police Department was approved by the City Council during this week’s meeting. Police Chief Joe Quave presented the new patch and logo to the Council during Tuesday’s meeting. He said that according to his research, the patch and logo is typically updated every 20 to 25 years. He started that process at the request of his fellow officers, who helped provide input into the design with assistance from Barousse DeSigns.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO