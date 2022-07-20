ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

American Legion building on Shorter Avenue undergoes demolition

wrganews.com
 1 day ago

July 19, 2022–10:56 p.m. If you have driven on Shorter Avenue lately, you may have noticed...

www.wrganews.com

wrganews.com

FCPD to launch SRO senior scholarship fundraiser BBQ on July 24th

“Our SROs will launch their first bbq sale this weekend to raise money for a scholarship for graduating seniors in 2023. Coosa High School on Sunday, July 24 beginning at 12:30 p.m. All proceeds go to the new SRO scholarship, which was awarded for the first time this year to seniors at our four local Floyd County high schools.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Heaven’s Food Gates Open Up at Adamson Square in Carrollton

With over seven years of catering experience, Carrollton’s own LaToya Gamble tells us it was time for a change. Her new restaurant, Heaven in Your Home-Home Cooking, will soon open at 106 Adamson Square Suite B in downtown Carrollton. The menu will probably change daily, she tells us, with hours of operation Tuesday through Friday for lunch from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and breakfast only on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
CARROLLTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

Construction on Two Local Chick-fil-A’s Moo..ving Along

“Eat mor chikin” fans in Carrollton and Senioa can rejoice as construction is moo..ving right along on the Chick-fil-A projects in those cities. In Senoia, construction has finally commenced on the restaurant at 800 Wells Street in front of the Senoia Village Shopping Center. We first reported that the restaurant chain was coming to the home of The Walking Dead back in April. A quick trip to Senoia by The City Menus staff this week found that framing is up and construction is well underway. No word, however, on when construction will be completed for the restaurant to open.
CARROLLTON, GA
Rome, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Government
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
thecitymenus.com

Tacos and Coffee Break Ground at Maple Street Commons

Just a couple of days ago the ground started breaking at Maple Street Commons for Taco Bell and Ellianos Coffee. During a City of Carrollton work session on March 17 it was reported at the time the plans were under review for Taco Bell and Ellianos Coffee. Then on April 21, the project went to bid for a contractor. Now construction has begun and soon the concrete will be poured and framing up!
CARROLLTON, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd BOE to hold work session/board retreat Thursday

July 20, 2022–6:17 p.m. The Floyd County Board of Education will hold a work session and board retreat Thursday morning. The meeting is will be held in the superintendent’s office at the school system’s central office on Riverside Parkway. Topics of discussion include the school systems security...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Initial claims for jobless benefits rose from May to June

First-time claims for unemployment insurance were up in Floyd County in June when compared to May. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, there were 357 initial claims last month, up from 162 the month before. However, that is still much lower than the 768 claims that were filed in...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd Probate Court to temporarily close due to COVID-19

July 21, 2022–6:10 p.m. Judge Burkhalter has announced the temporary closing of the Probate Court office to the public for Friday, July 22, 2022, in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Probate Court staff will still be available during regular business hours between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

What makes the Cobb elementary school logo resemble the Nazi eagle?

[This is a From the Editor opinion article by Larry Felton Johnson, the Editor and Publisher of the Cobb County Courier]. Eagle icons are not uncommon. The eagle is on the historic coat-of-arms of many European nations, and the eagle is also the U.S. national symbol. The depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) used a stylized eagle as its logo.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Police: Elderly man cuts relative with kitchen knife in domestic incident

New development on Blanche Road up for Planning and Zoning approval in Cedartown →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CEDARTOWN, GA
timescourier.com

The building of Carters Dam, Part 2

Regional historian Greg Cockburn, of Dalton, recalls meeting a student from the archaeology department of the University of Georgia when Carters Dam was under construction in the 1960s — and some of the group’s discoveries there. “It was over 50 years ago, and I don’t remember her name...
ELLIJAY, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd Public Safety Committee to meet virtually Thursday

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners Public Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. virtually via ZOOM. Citizens who would like more information or would like to attend the meeting can contact the Floyd County Manager’s office at (706) 291-5111.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Friendship Week To Be Celebrated In Summerville July 24-30 Ending With Friendship Festival

Summerville’s designation of Friendship Capital of The World seems to be a fitting title, due to the friendly climate and welcoming environment among the residents of the county. During the week of July 24-30 local citizens and businesses are encouraged to join together in celebrating friendship and peace.This was acknowledged during the July Summerville City Council Meeting by the reading of a Proclamation of Friendship Week by Mayor Harvey. Activities and acts of kindness aimed at bringing all people together throughout the week will culminate with a Friendship Festival to be hosted in Dowdy Park.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

GLS offering Guardianship/Back to School Clinic for Kinship families

July 20, 2022–7:25 p.m. Are you a grandparent or other relative caring for someone else’s child in your home?. Do you have questions about enrolling a child in school, or other legal issues before the new school year?. The Georgia Legal Services Program is holding a Guardianship/Back to...
ROME, GA
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga woman serving hot fish with a dose of HOPE

A Chattanooga woman is using her love for frying fish to bless others. Kim Lloyd uses her love for cooking to make people smile through her ministry. “She is such a genuine person, and she cares about everyone. She has a huge laugh and a huge heart, said Shari Watson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

PAWS offering free, reduced adoption fees during a special event

July 21, 2022–6:02 p.m. Floyd County Public Animal Welfare Services is hosting a special adoption event Friday and Saturday. Adoption fees will be reduced to $20 and if the animal has been at the shelter for longer than 30 days then the adoption will be FREE. This includes spay/neuter,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia school logo resembling a Nazi symbol sparks outrage

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta area elementary school has been paused after parents noted similarities between the logo and a Nazi symbol. The Cobb County School District said Tuesday that it immediately halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta following condemnation on social media.
MARIETTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Nationally Known Antiquities Dealer Convicted of Theft, Bail Jumping

In January, 2018, a businessman and antique collector reported the theft of a large amount of valuable Civil War era relics to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. The victim reported that he’d contracted with a well known antiquities dealer to sell particular items, but that the dealer had stolen other items and refused their return. Sheriff’s detectives immediately initiated an investigation, focusing on nationally known antiquities broker / expert Gary L.
GORDON COUNTY, GA

