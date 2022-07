TYLER — A recent update to the national COVID spread map indicates that Smith County currently has the highest spread rate in the U.S. — and that East Texas in general has shown a higher spread rate then the rest of the country. That word Tuesday from NET Health’s Russell Hopkins. He says it’s apparently leveling off in the NET Health area — but he cautions that the figures still don’t reflect home testing. And he says officials won’t have home testing information until retail data become available. Hopkins recommends testing often, along with wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and staying home when you’re sick. He tells KTBB the antigen test is a great way to sample and determine whether you’re safe at a particular time.

