A reward of $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the 19-year-old man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker last year and kidnapping her dogs.James Howard Jackson, who is one of three people charged in connection with the February 2021 kidnapping, is wanted by the US Marshalls Service.He was accidentally released from a Los Angeles jail on 6 April in what authorities have described as a “clerical error” and has been on the run since.“Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous,” said the US Marshalls Service in a news release on Monday that offers...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO