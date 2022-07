One fire was investigated by Holbrook police officers during the period of June 29 – July 12 according to dispatcher reports. At 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers responded to a vehicle fire near the I-40 Exit 287 ramp. According to the report, when officers arrived, they observed significant smoke and the driver stated that while driving westbound, he heard a loud “pop” followed by flames through the passenger side and pulled over to the side of the road. The vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side panel, but the owner requested the fire department not be called as the fire was already out.

3 DAYS AGO