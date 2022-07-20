ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jake Wightman claims World Championship gold in biggest win of his career

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNOwh_0glgkldT00
Sport

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman claimed a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships.

The 28-year-old won in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir on Tuesday night in Eugene.

Wightman was already the fastest man this year and went for the win with 200m to go.

Ingebrigtsen was unable to react and the Nottingham-born athlete held on to take the biggest win of his career.

Dad and coach Geoff is the stadium announcer at Hayward Field and commentated in his son winning gold.

He said: “Running is coming home. Wow. That is my son, I coach him and he is the world champion.”

Wightman has previously won European and Commonwealth bronze and only came 10th at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Following his victory, Wightman said he was still trying to wrap his head around the achievement.

“It probably won’t sink in until I have retired I don’t think,” he said.

I have given up so much to get to this point and it makes everything worth it

“It’s mad. I had such a disappointing year in Tokyo last year. I don’t think people realise how crushing it was to go in with such high expectations and come away hoping for a medal but end up tenth.

“I just knew coming here I had to take the pressure off and the only thing that could happen was that it was a better run than last year.

“I got a whiff of it on the last lap. I knew if I was there with 200m to go I could put myself in a position to win it and I was running for my life on that home straight.

“I have given up so much to get to this point and it makes everything worth it.”

Teammate Josh Kerr tried to set the tone ahead of the final by winning his semi-final, admitting he did not need to but it was “fun”.

But the 24-year-old was unable to threaten the medal positions and missed out on being able to add to last year’s Olympic bronze to finish fifth.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Person
Jake Wightman
BBC

World Athletics Championships: Britain's Jake Wightman wins 1500m gold

Britain's Jake Wightman produced a stunning run to take 1500m gold at the World Championships in Oregon. The 28-year-old produced a brilliant final burst to pass Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and clinch the title in three minutes 29.23. Wightman looked stunned as he crossed the line in a world-leading time.
SPORTS
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Mourners arrive for funeral of Dame Deborah James

Mourners including Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin have begun arriving for the funeral of Dame Deborah James in London. The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Close friends and family...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Olympics#Nottingham#European#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
newschain

Nora Quoirin’s parents settle lawsuit over Facebook posts

The parents of Nora Quoirin, a French-Irish schoolgirl from London whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort during a family holiday, have settled a case against Facebook. Lawyers for the social media giant, trading as Meta, read out an agreed statement in the High Court in Dublin on...
U.K.
newschain

Boy, 11, dies in bike crash at race track

An 11-year-old boy has died in a crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Fife. The family of Millar Buchanan say they are “truly heartbroken” following his death at the weekend. Millar, from Larbert, had been training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy