Cal Fire is relaunching night flying operations. It's already a game-changer for fighting fires

By Heather Waldman
KCRA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHEMET, Calif. — When fighting a large wildfire, one of Cal Fire's greatest tools is the ability to fight fires from the air. But until recently, air attacks on wildfires were limited to daylight hours due to safety concerns. Now, thanks to advanced aviation technology, along with careful...

FOX40

Explosions erupt from Roseville structure fire

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday evening, the Roseville Fire Department reported that they responded to a large commercial fire in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m., to find an active fire taking place inside of a party supply and rental business...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Roseville firefighters extinguish fire at party supply business, warehouse

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville firefighters put out a fire Wednesday night at a commercial building on Washington Boulevard. According to the Roseville Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. and found an active fire with multiple explosions happening inside a party supply and rental business. "They initiated an...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX26

PG&E to shut power off amid triple digit heat impacting about 500 in Yosemite Lakes Park

Madera County, CALIF. — As the valley braces for another week of triple digit heat, those living in the Yosemite Lakes Park community will have to do so without power. PG&E announcing it will shut power off for two days beginning on July 27 through July 28. The "planned electric service interruption" will affect about 500 living within the unincorporated community in Madera County. Temperatures expected to reach into the triple digits on the days of the planned power outage.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

1 injured in four-home fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured in a four-home fire in north Sacramento on Thursday, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 21, 2022. The fire started on the 700 block of Los Lunas Way, which is just off of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Fire Department said on social media.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Tuolumne County fire prompts evacuation advisories, officials say

JAMESTOWN, Calif. — A fire being called the Slate Fire has prompted evacuation advisories Thursday afternoon near the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, officials said. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said evacuation advisories were issued for Hurst Ranch, Carlee Lane, Bell Mooney Road and Jacksonville Road on the south side of Highway 108.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Repeated fires will turn our foothills to desert

Throughout Independence Day night, I watched anxiously as a pulsating glow emanated from the Mokelumne River canyon. That same sickly yellow glow had cooked the riparian area around the lifeblood of Amador, Calaveras, Alameda and Contra Costa counties seven years earlier. The 2015 Butte Fire killed the main trunks of almost every tree in the canyon, and from my explorations and work along the rim I knew that the vegetation that had sprung up in its wake was nothing but low brush around the bases of cadaver trees. This scrub oak was now burning up, and given the lack of soaking rains during the past several winters, the root balls of the trees were being cooked to death under the soil surface. The end result—a landscape, once shaded by tall oaks and pines, now quickly on its way to becoming a desert.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Smoke from Solano County fire carries in to greater Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smell smoke in the air in the Greater Sacramento area on Tuesday night? That's likely from a fire burning in Solano County. A fire burning in the Grizzly Wildlife Area, south of Fairfield and north of Concord, started Tuesday afternoon sometime before 5 p.m. According to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA.com

California’s worst counties for commuters; No, L.A. isn’t No. 1

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Battle Vegetation Fire Near Copperopolis

COPPEROPOLIS (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire Monday in the Sierra foothills in Calaveras County. Cal Fire says crews have stopped forward progress on a blaze near Highway 4 and Hodson Road, just west of Copperopolis. So far the fire has burned at least two acres of dry grass. Copperopolis is roughly 80 miles southeast of Sacramento. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
KCRA.com

Van, trailer stolen from Sacramento campus for adults with disabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — School administrators say a van and trailer were stolen from the A. Warren McClaskey Adult Center in Sacramento over the weekend. The center is a Sacramento City Unified School District campus that provides classes and programs to more than 230 adults with disabilities. "We left here...
SACRAMENTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

If Oil Drilling Ends in California, What Happens to Oil Country?

California is considering phasing out oil drilling in the state by 2045 to minimize carbon emissions that contribute to global warming. Unlike, for example, West Virginia or Oklahoma, our economy is not largely reliant on fossil fuels. However, for at least one part of California, ceasing oil extraction would be a huge problem.

