ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This 'Brilliant' Robot Vacuum Also Doubles as a Mop — and It's $130 Off at Amazon

By Amy Schulman
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough using a cordless vacuum is certainly an easy way to get the house clean, there's nothing quite like the freedom of setting a robot vacuum loose. And while a robotic vacuum can get pricey, you don't have to spend a lot of money to find a powerful one....

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

7 Low-Tech, Low-Cost Gadgets That Put Pricey Smart Home Devices to Shame

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no arguing about the wide variety of devices made for the smart home. While many are undoubtedly helpful, like how security cameras act as deterrents, they can be cumbersome to use and operate. If there were only low-tech solutions to some of our favorite smart home gadgets, right?
ELECTRONICS
Daily Beast

The Minutes Are Ticking Away to Save Big on Samsung Smartwatches at Best Buy

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With so much tech to look at these days, choosing what is actually worth getting and at what price, can be a tough decision. This is especially the case for wearable devices and smartwatches. A good smartwatch can function as an extension of all other smart devices that you own, while also providing you with a gauntlet of health metrics that can legitimately improve your day-to-day wellbeing and help you stay accountable with your health goals. Samsung has an extensive line of smartwatches and fitness trackers that are currently on major sale. From base models down by as much as $40 to $50, you can save big on a smartwatch from one of the best tech companies on the market. Plus, you can save over $100 on select refurbished Samsung Galaxy 4 Smartwatches. These wearables are engineered with high-quality features including top-of-the-line health metric tracking, advanced conference call functionality, and so much more. While you may have missed out on Prime Day, you can still save big on a Samsung smartwatch today at Best Buy.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Mop#Cordless Vacuum#Vacuuming#Dreametech#Amazon Com
The Independent

This massive 65in Android TV from Toshiba is just £399 at Very

Are you in the market for a huge television with loads of smart features, but which won’t break the bank? We might have found exactly what you’re looking for.This Toshiba television has a massive 65in display with 4K, Ultra HD resolution and runs Google’s Android TV operating system – and it’s currently £100 off at Very, with a sale price of just £399.If you’re like us, you’ll remember when a 32in television felt like it filled the room. Apply the complexities of measuring TV screens diagonally, and you’ll quickly realise that this Toshiba has a screen four times bigger than...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo back-to-school sale 2022: Save up to 68% on laptops

Lenovo's back-to-school sale offers deep discounts for students and teachers. It's not too early to gear up for the new semester with up to 68% off your ideal college laptop. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 is just $599 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "IDEAPADGEARUP". Typically $899, that's $300 off and the lowest price ever for this convertible laptop. Out of all the laptop deals we've tracked this season, this one gives you a lot of bang for your buck. Students and teachers, use coupon "BTS2022" to save up to an extra $25 off $500, $40 off $750, $60 off $1000, and $100 off $1500+ purchases. Plus, save an extra 5% when you verify with IDme.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Get a home theater in your bedroom with Best Buy’s projector deals

Are the TV deals that you’re seeing not exciting enough? Then you might want to check out projector deals instead, as these devices may do a better job at bringing the home theater experience into your bedroom or living room. They come with a wide range of prices, but you should welcome any kind of savings that you can enjoy while making the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

DeWalt’s #1 Best-Selling 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver Kit Is $99 Today, and the Deals Don’t Stop There

Click here to read the full article. With summer here, home improvement projects are sure to be creeping up on you. Sprucing up interior and exterior bits around your home has the potential to give it an instantly upgraded look — but you’re going to need a few good tools to get started. If you’ve got a home improvement task on your to-do list, we’ve got a great deal to share with you. Right now, buyers can get the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit for less than $100. DeWalt batteries and battery kits are also up to 52%...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day 2022 India - Big offers on Amazon devices

This Amazon Prime Day India 2022 scheduled to run between July 23 and 24 (for 48 hours), offers of up to 55% can be availed by customers on the purchase of Amazon Devices such as Echo, Fire TV and Kindle eReaders. A bonus deal will also be available should a customer decide to order on Alexa.
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

Best Amazon Echo Deals: Get an Echo Dot for $30

Amazon, once a simple online retailer, now makes a dizzying array of smart home devices. Chief among this is its excellent line of Echo smart speakers and smart displays, which all feature Amazon’s Alexa AI voice assistant. These handy speakers can do much more than play music and videos: They can also serve as command hubs for your broader smart home ecosystem (if you have one or are setting one up for the first time), but with so many models now available, choosing the right one can get confusing. Let us help you out with this roundup of the best Amazon Echo deals, which lays out the different features of each one along with the best prices you’ll find right now.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Amazon Prime Day India 2022: The Best Deals on Gaming Monitors You Can Grab

Two more days till Amazon Prime Day begins and the people are not able to hold their excitement anymore. People have been waiting for this sale to begin since a very long time as Amazon has brought along a plethora of eye catching deals. Recently we covered the best smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day. Today we will be checking out the best gaming monitors on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get a 55-Inch 4K UHD Google TV for Just $300 -- Today Only

Prime Day and the "anti-Prime Day" deals from other retailers may be behind us, but that doesn't mean you can't snag a great deal. If you're looking for a new TV, you should definitely consider upgrading to this Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Google TV that's currently on sale. Today only, Best Buy has slashed the price in half, meaning you'll pay just $300 for 4K picture and ton of other great features.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft Surface devices and other Windows 11 laptops are serious bargains at John Lewis

You’ve no doubt heard of Windows 11, of course, but you may not know much about exactly what Microsoft’s newest operating system (OS) brings to the table. Maybe you’re even wondering if it’s all that different to Windows 10? In actual fact, Windows 11 takes some important steps forward compared to its predecessor, and indeed it might be one of the best reasons to buy a new laptop right now.
COMPUTERS
CNET

This Advanced Belkin Bluetooth Speaker is Over Half-Off Today Only

The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth speaker that boasts Hi-Fi sound and wireless charging capabilities, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $90, a discount of $110. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy