ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Zoey Stark Returns, Earns NXT Women’s Title Match on WWE NXT

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZoey Stark is back in action, returning on tonight’s WWE NXT and earning a Women’s Title match. Stark, who has been out of action since November, made her return on tonight’s show during the main event battle royal for a shot at Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

WWE SummerSlam 2022: How to Watch, Match Card and NBC Peacock

In the main event of WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns got a clean win over Brock Lesnar to unify the Universal and WWE Championships. To keep those titles, Reigns will have to defeat Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 30. If he does, it'll bring Reigns within striking distance of holding the Universal Championship for two years straight.
WWE
FOX Sports

WWE Raw: Logan Paul returns, SummerSlam challenge accepted

Logan Paul appeared on WWE Raw this week seeking an answer to his SummerSlam challenge. - Bianca Belair defeated Carmella via pinfall to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. - Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel via pinfall after hitting the Stomp. - Angelo Dawkins defeated Omos via DQ. - The Street...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Rose
411mania.com

Former NXT Talent Reportedly Under AEW Deal

A former NXT on-screen talent is under an AEW deal, according to a new report. Cole Karter, who was Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in NXT, made his AEW return on last night’s episode against Ricky Starks. According to Fightful Select, several AEW sources have said that Karter is under an AEW deal after his match last night and that Karter told some talent backstage of the news.
WWE
411mania.com

Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.20.22

We are wasting NO TIME and getting straight to…. SHOTGUN DROPKICK to Brody as soon as the bell rings! Brody to the outside! Darby to the outside, but Brody stuffs him then holds him up with one hand against the post. Dary shoves his face away, Brody enters, Brody misses a clothesline but hits a right hand and STUFFS Darby, causing him to flip backwards midair. Brody lifts and hits a hard chop to Darby, dropping him down hard. Darby hops up on the back, tries for a sleeper, Brody pulls the neck, snapmare, senton to Darby! Brody corners Darby, hits a HUGE chop in the corner. Brody sits Darby on the top rope, hits another chop, Darby kicks away, flies for a tackle, but Brody just shucks him off like nothing. Brody swings Darby on to the apron. Darby falls to the ground outside, and Brody follows. He sends Darby into the barricade hard. Ref starts the count, but Brody doesn’t really care. He continues to chop Darby away. At 3, Brody sends Darby into the ring and follows. Darby tries to fight back. Brody with a HUGE right hand, knocks Darby on his ass. Damn. Brody lifts Darby, chops him back down. Stomp from Brody. He lift Darby and sends him to the outside.
WWE
411mania.com

DDP Believes Bray Wyatt Should Have Broken Undertaker’s Streak

Diamond Dallas Page thinks that WWE missed a big chance to elevate Bray Wyatt by having him break the Undertaker’s famous WrestleMania streak. Wyatt faced Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 and came up short, which was a year after Taker’s streak of WrestleMania wins was broken by Brock Lesnar. On the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Page talked about how WWE has failed to give certain stars the right opportunity to shine and highlighted Wyatt as a prime example.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt Women S Championship#Wwenxt#The Nxt Women
411mania.com

NWA Reportedly Instituting New Championship (Spoiler)

The NWA is reportedly set to announce a new championship on NWA Powerrr. PWInsider reports that Madusa will announce on the new episode that the NWA is instituting a Women’s Television Championship. There’s no word yet on when the title will be officially introduced, though the report notes that there was discussion around the idea of the title being a method of pushing Allysin Kay.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Three New Matches Set For July 26 Edition Of NXT

Three new exciting matches have been announced for the July 26 edition of “NXT”. During the match between Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp on tonight’s show, the D’Angelo family appeared on the Titan Tron, standing over the Creed Brothers laid out backstage. The match came to a conclusion soon after and the two men rushed to check on their fellow Diamond Mine members. Diamond Mine, extremely angry after the attack, challenged the D’Angelo family to a match next week. Later on, in the show, Tony D’Angelo was asked why he set up the attack. He stated that he wanted to prove that the D’Angelo’s are the best family on the show and promptly accepted their challenge.
WWE
411mania.com

NWA to Revive United States Tag Team Titles at 74th Anniversary

ST. LOUIS – The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has a storied history which includes a number of different championships and belts. With the recent success of the NWA, owned by William Patrick Corgan, and the level of interest in tag team wrestling seen during the recent Crockett Cup pay-per-views, the NWA is proud to announce we are reviving the NWA United States Tag Team Championships.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
411mania.com

Seth Rollins On Wearing Shield Gear For Royal Rumble Match With Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins went old-school with his Shield gear for his match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and he discussed how that came about in a new interview. Rollins donned his old gear for the match against Reigns at the January PPV and talked about the decision during his discussion with Digital Spy. Some highlights are below:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Brian Pillman Jr On How He Feels About Heels Using His Family In Their Promos

In an interview with the Universal Wrestling Podcast (via Fightful), Brian Pillman Jr spoke about various heels in wrestling using his family as material for their promos. Just on AEW alone, MJF and Christian Cage have referenced his parents, who are both deceased, for heel heat. He said: “At some...
WWE
PWMania

Axiom Debuts in WWE NXT 2.0, Latest on His Ring Entrance and Name Change

Axiom has made his debut in WWE NXT 2.0. The former A-Kid made a comeback on this week’s NXT episode under the new gimmick of Axiom. In a singles match, he defeated Dante Chen. “Axiom stunned and delighted the NXT Universe in attendance during his debut match against Dante...
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff on the Implications of WWE Raw Changing to TV-14

– As previously reported, there were rumors last week that WWE Raw was going to move to TV-14 rating format last night. However, those plans were not finalized. WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed the potential change to Raw’s content rating on the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast for AdFreeShows. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
411mania.com

Athena on Why Jade Cargill Is a Megastar, Needs the Challenge of Facing Her

– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Athena discussed working with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Below are some highlights (via Cageside Seats):. Athena’s thoughts on Jade Cargill: “Jade Cargill is a megastar. You just look at this woman and you see her on...
WWE
411mania.com

Windham Rotunda Updates Twitter Bio With Vince McMahon Quote

The former Bray Wyatt is sharing the words of Vince McMahon in his latest Twitter bio. WIndham Rotunda updated his Twitter account with a quote from the WWE Chairman, as you can see below. The bio reads, along with his booking information:. “’Begin again kid, it’s what you do’. -VKM”...
WWE
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Reacts to Will Ospreay Using His Finisher, Ospreay Responds

– A recent Revolution Pro Wrestling Match, Will Ospreay utilized Kenny Omega’s finishing move, the One Winged Angel. Kenny Omega later commented on Will Ospreay using the move, referring to it as “childish,” which drew a heated response from Will Ospreay. Kenny Omega commented on the clip,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy