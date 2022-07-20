ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Arrest made in Eagan movie theater fireworks incident

KARE 11
KARE 11
 1 day ago
EAGAN, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on July 13, 2022. Eagan police say they've made an arrest in connection with an incident earlier this month in which fireworks were ignited inside a movie theater....

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

