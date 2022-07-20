Nasim Nunez provides multi-skilled set to slumping Sky Carp

BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp’s starting shortstop Nasim Nunez has spent his whole life shooting for the stars. He has had a consistent goal of making the major league level, and he works every day to make it happen.

After the 2022 spring training season, the 21-year-old Nunez achieved the next step in reaching his goal, moving up a level in the Miami Marlins organization and making the opening day roster for the Sky Carp.

Nunez was the Marlins’ second round pick, going 46th overall in the 2019 MLB draft, and he is currently ranked as the Marlins’ No. 17 prospect.

“I set my goals high,” Nunez said. “Making the starting roster for Beloit was another advancement in the levels. It was cool, but I still have work to do.”

Some may have questioned Nunez’s place on the team early in the season. Batting at the top of the Sky Carp order, he had an abysmal 1-for-34 start to his High-A career, and he finished April batting .119 with 32 strikeouts and only two extra-base hits.

Nunez said that pitching in High-A isn’t necessarily better but more “sequenced.”

“I’ve seen a lot of talented pitchers with a lot of good stuff,” he said. “And as we continue to go up, it’s the mental side of the game (that gets harder). Pitchers can execute better, and they know your weaknesses. They know your tendencies as a hitter. Pitchers get smarter.”

Nunez bounced back from his tough opening month. He reached a season-low .106 batting average on May 4, but hit .286 for the rest of May to bump his average up to .220.

“I really just started focusing on the smaller details,” Nunez said. “Just preparing before the game, watching video and seeing the ball. At the beginning, I wasn’t seeing the ball, so that’s something I try to focus on. I’m picking up the recognition of the spin of the balls, watching it come out of the pitcher’s hand and stuff, and that’s helped me a lot.”

Nunez is now hitting .249 on the season, and he has been on a different level for the first half of July, hitting .326 as the Sky Carp head into the all-star break.

One aspect of Nunez’s play stayed consistent through his rough stretch, his patience at the plate and his ability to cause havoc on the basepaths. He stole 10 times and worked 12 walks in April.

That part of Nunez’s game has not slowed down as his bat has picked up, he leads the Midwest League with 41 stolen bases, and he is second in walks with 60.

Outfielder Davis Bradshaw said that Nunez is “probably the most fun to watch on this team.”

“He gets to two strikes and literally everybody in the dugout says ‘That’s a walk. That’s an easy walk,’” Bradshaw continued. “And then when he gets that walk, it automatically turns into a triple because he’s going to steal second and third. I love Nunez to death, and he’ll be fun to watch.”

Nunez said the key to working a walk is staying calm at the plate.

“Early in the season, I experienced anxiety,” he said. “I got anxious to get a hit or to make something happen, and I believe that you need to take what the game gives you. If he doesn’t throw me a strike or a pitch that I’m looking to do damage on, I won’t swing.”

It’s no secret that Nunez has some serious speed, a factor that makes him dangerous on the basepaths, but it takes more than that to become the league leader.

“I trust myself,” Nunez said. “I know I have the ability to be a great base runner, but that all comes down to being smart on the basepaths and taking what the game gives you. Watching the scoreboard and the game. Understanding how fast the pitchers play. I can run and most times they won’t catch me, but I don’t want to run into outs when they have an advantage.”

Nunez’s defensive prowess may be one of his best attributes. MLB Pipeline says in their scouting report that he was “the best defensive shortstop” in the 2019 draft.

It goes on to say that “Nunez might contend for a Gold Glove in the big leagues right now. He’s silky smooth with fast-twitch actions, quick hands and feet and a plus-plus arm that delivers accurate throws from any conceivable angle.”

The Sky Carp need Nunez’s prolific skillset now more than ever. They enter the all-star break on a six-game losing streak after being swept by the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The sweep puts Beloit at 8-13 in the second half of the season, and they are seven games behind the Midwest East Division leading South Bend Cubs.

Nunez believes the team is very close to overcoming the slump.

“I’ve told the boys in meetings that we’re competing,” he said. “We’re having great at bats. Everybody wants to do good. It’s just the game of baseball. Sometimes things don’t go our way. You could do everything right in this game and still fail. It’s about handling failure. It’s going to turn around.”