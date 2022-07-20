ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Little People, Big World’s Matt Roloff Told His Kids About Selling the Family Farm via Email: ‘Deceit’

By Laura Rizzo
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHDJ3_0glgjjuE00

The drama continues. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff told his kids that he was selling part of their family farm via email.

“No one cares. It’s whatever, Dad,” Zach Roloff said during a conversation with mom Amy Roloff about Matt’s surprising email during the season 23 finale, which aired on Tuesday, July 19. “You made your bed. Go be alone on it now. Don’t bother us, we’re moving on.”

“I want to see how much that farm actually goes for,” Amy, 57, retorted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3aCu_0glgjjuE00
Courtesy of Roloff Farms/Instagram

In May, Matt, 60, listed 16 acres of their 109-acre Oregon farm for sale for $4 million after owning the property for over 30 years. The sale, which includes the original family home and bright red barn, came amid the family patriarch’s drama with Zach, 32, and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, who had both previously expressed interest in buying the property.

Zach later said during the episode that there was “lying” and “deceit” involved on his father’s end. Although he was sad to see the family farm sold, the reality star acknowledged that he was happy to move on with his wife, Tori Roloff, and their kids — Jackson, Lilah and newborn Josiah. The family relocated to Battleground, Washington, after it became clear Zach and his father would not be able to broker a deal for the land.

During the episode, Amy had a candid conversation with Matt while having dinner with her husband, Chris Marek, and her ex’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. She said he created a “hornets’ nest” with the farm sale, adding, “I think you went crazy or something. I don’t know the details of the negotiation with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can’t afford that.”

Amy, who sold her half of the farm to Matt in June 2019 following their divorce, admitted she thought it would be offered to their four kids — Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob — when she sold it with a two-year appraisal.

“The good news is there is 93 acres for this family,” Matt said, which Amy fired back, “No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff. It’s not part of the family anymore.”

For his part, Matt said he felt like their kids were entitled to the farm and their “expectations [were] that they are getting it for free, not doing the work.”

Prior to the drama unfolding on LPBW, Zach slammed his father’s “misguided and false” Instagram post about the farm sale.

“My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out,” Zach commented on Matt’s Instagram post in May 2022. “Once again, like he has for most of his life, [he is] not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fanbase to make himself come out OK. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Comments / 13

Pretty Feet
1d ago

Zach and Tori sit home all day long. Neither one has a job except the show. On his own property Zach has made a sandbox and it needed to be fixed. Those babies miss their grandpa. Jackson face said it all. He looked so sad. Zach and Tori now want to hang out with his mom. They never did before the farm deal. They have never did any building on the farm. Tori thought she had it made. She showed her true colors. Nothing is free. I will not watch the show after this.

Reply(2)
4
M Jar
1d ago

It’s his property to sell and he must lookout for his best interest. His kids are young. They can make their own way.

Reply
5
Eileen McDonald
1d ago

selling the farm has been discussed for years. none wanted to buy it. they wanted it given to them.

Reply
6
Related
Distractify

Who Bought the Roloff Family Farm? It Won't Be a Roloff, That's for Sure

As the drama with Roloff Farms continued to play out in Season 23 of Little People, Big World, fans of the TLC learned the "big house" and surrounding acreage was officially listed for sale. The listing went live on May 1, 2022, and as viewers watched Matt set out that "for sale" sign on the property, many have likely wondered: Who bought the Roloff family farm? Has it sold yet?
Distractify

How Much Did Matt Roloff Sell the Farm for? He Asked for $4 Million

Since 2006, TLC viewers have come to know and love the Roloffs on Little People, Big World. Fans have also realized that Roloff Farms is as much a character on the reality TV series as the actual members of the Roloff family. So you can imagine their shock when Matt Roloff listed a portion of the farm for sale in 2022. But how much, exactly, did the farm sell for? Keep reading for the latest updates.
HILLSBORO, OR
In Touch Weekly

Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce

Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Roloff
Person
Matt Roloff
Person
Chris Sale
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big World#Family Farm
Upworthy

First-time babysitter 'lost her mind' after parent paid her $350. She had only expected $20.

It's no secret that most hourly wage workers don't get fair pay, and the ones starting out often get a raw deal. One teenage babysitter got the shock of her life when a set of parents paid her $350 for babysitting their kids and dogs when they went for a night out. She was expecting $20 but was in for a pleasant surprise. The person who paid the babysitter thought it was a fair deal and shared the story on Reddit where it went viral and also sparked a debate. Many praised the person for paying a fair wage, while some argued that they were setting a very high standard that other parents couldn't follow through, and yet others blamed a system that made basic services unaffordable.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Praises Son Jacob Roloff for Solving 'Huge Issue' on Farm

Matt Roloff had nothing but praise for one of his sons after he helped solve a massive problem on Roloff Farms. The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off son Jacob Roloff's skillset after he fixed an issue on the farm that drastically impacted last year's pumpkin season: a soft spot in the track that impacted the pumpkin patch train.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Amy Roloff Says If She Knew Matt Would Sell Farmhouse to ‘Someone Outside’ She Would Have Kept Property

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff said on Tuesday, July 12’s episode that “if I had known” ex-husband Matt Roloff would “eventually sell that north side” of Roloff Farms “to someone outside” the family, she “probably would have hung on to it longer” or “bought him out” before seeing “if one of the kids eventually wanted it.”
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy