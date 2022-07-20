ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

McKinney honors Wimbledon Girls' Championship winner Liv Hovde

By City of McKinney
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McKinney City Council honored hometown tennis champion 16-year-old Liv Hovde at Tuesday's regular meeting, proclaiming July 19 as ‘2022 Wimbledon Girls' Champion Liv Hovde Day.' Hovde won the girls' singles tennis...

