McKinney honors Wimbledon Girls' Championship winner Liv Hovde

The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Morris St. at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find that flames may have spread from a fence into the attic of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the residents were safely evacuated. However, two firefighters were transported to the hospital. One experienced an apparent electrical shock while fighting the fire in the attic. A second firefighter broke a finger while forcing entry into the home. Both were treated and released from the hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening.
