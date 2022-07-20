McKinney honors Wimbledon Girls' Championship winner Liv Hovde

The development of a bar and brewpub in the former site of Little Elm Crafthouse is moving forward. In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council unanimously approved the issuance of a specific use permit for a pending craft beer bar named Almost Home Taphouse. Records indicate that an LLC with the same name was registered to an address in Oak Point in February, four months before the permit was recommended for approval by the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission.

LITTLE ELM, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO